The first “Dostana” movie, released in 2008, starred Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham, and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles. A few years ago, Karan Johar announced “Dostana 2,” with Collin D’Cunha directing the sequel. The second installment of the romantic comedy was set to feature Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Laksh Lalwani.

In 2021, Dharma Productions announced they would be recasting “Dostana 2.” This announcement was made on April 16, 2021. There were speculations that a fallout between Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar led to the movie getting shelved. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor has spoken about the sequel.

Janhvi Kapoor on Dostana 2

Currently, Janhvi Kapoor is busy promoting “Mr & Mrs Mahi.” In an interview, the actress was asked why “Dostana 2” is not happening anymore. She answered, “I don’t know really. We had even shot for that film for about 30 to 35 days. The shoot was going very well, according to me. I don’t know why the film was shelved honestly. Of course, I tried asking also, but I guess (it was because) we began shooting for that film long before Covid.” Kapoor added that when Covid happened, there was a delay of one and a half years.

Further, in the same interview with The Lallantop, Janhvi Kapoor was asked if “Dostana 2” got shelved due to issues between Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan. Kapoor stated, “I don’t think it was that. I think work is extremely important for both of them. But unke beech kya hua kya nahi hua (what happened between the two of them), you should ask them about it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Meanwhile, things seem to have been sorted out between Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar. Last year, the duo was spotted after a work meeting. It remains to be seen if “Dostana 2” will ever see the light of day.

Must Read: Ajay Devgn & R Madhavan Reunite For De De Pyaar De 2 After Delivering A Box Office Hit Worth 150 Crores!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News