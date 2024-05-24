The Popular Colors reality show Dance Dewaane is about to air its Grand Finale. The Anna of Bollywood, Suneil Shetty, has joined the panel of judges, including the Dancing Diva Madhuri Dixit.

Chandu Champion Star Kartik Aaryan graced the show in its Grand Finale. Aaryan, is currently basking in the prime of his career, is gearing up to dazzle the box office and win the hearts of Indian audiences with his much-awaited film “Chandu Champion” produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Kabir Khan. The charming actor, who’s no stranger to hard work and dramatic body transformations, spread his charm. The dancing Diva pulled out a sweet surprise when she welcomed her future co-star of Bhool Bhulaiya 3 with his favorite Indian dessert, ‘rasmalai.’

What made this moment extra sweet was that Kartik has been off sugar for over a year and a half, dedicating himself to a strict and challenging diet for his role as “Chandu Champion.” His commitment to maintaining a chiseled physique for the film is no small feat, and the rasmalai served as a cheeky nod to his favorite indulgence. As Madhuri and Suneil presented him with the treat, the moment was filled with playful banter and shared laughter, celebrating his perseverance and discipline.

Madhuri and Suneil Shetty couldn’t help but praise Kartik for his dedication and versatility. With her signature smile, Madhuri admired how Kartik’s transformative journey for his roles reflects his deep passion for acting and wished him luck. Suneil, always the fitness enthusiast, applauded Kartik’s all-in approach, joking that the ras malai was a well-deserved reward for his hard work. Both veterans expressed excitement for “Chandu Champion,” confidently predicting it to be a blockbuster hit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

As the ‘Dance Deewane‘ finale wrapped up, the air was filled with good vibes and hearty congratulations for Kartik Aaryan. With the support and best wishes of Bollywood stalwarts, Kartik’s star is set to shine even brighter. The ras malai moment was a playful indulgence and a sweet symbol of Kartik’s journey and the success that awaits with “Chandu Champion.”

Madhuri Dixit will soon appear in Bhool Bhulaiya 3 with Kartik Aaryan and Tripti Dimri. Vidya Balan will also return to the franchise.

Dance Deewane’s current season is approaching its final week. Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 17 concluded, and the fourth season debuted on February 3, 2024. Rohit Shetty’s reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, will soon occupy the time slot.

Comedian Bharti Singh hosts Dance Deewane 4. While Bollywood legends Madhuri Dixit Nene and Suniel Shetty are on the judging panel. The reality show will air its Grand Finale This Saturday.

Stay Tuned To Koimoi For More Updates!

Must Read: Dance Dewaane Semi-Finale: Urmila Matondkar Recreates Iconic Moment From ‘Judaai’ With Madhuri Dixit & Suniel Shetty!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News