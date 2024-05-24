The ‘What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report’ report for the second half of 2023 (July to December) is now out. Its data was collected from releases in the second half of the year, including movies and shows in all languages. Several Indian titles on Netflix have made it to the top 400 list. Movies like Jaane Jaan, Jawan, OMG 2, and series like The Railway Men, Kohraa, etc. have garnered great views.

According to the report, Indian content garnered over 1 billion views in 2023 is correct. The ‘What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report’ has highlighted eleven Indian titles that enjoyed significant viewership globally. What’s interesting is Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Jaane Jaan has managed to beat Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster movie Jawan. Based on the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy, the Railway Men gained the maximum views in the series department. It stars Kay Kay Menon, R Madhavan, Babil Khan, and Juhi Chawla.

We have mentioned the global rank of the Indian titles and the views they got in the second half of 2023. Check out the complete list below –

What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report: Indian Movies In The Top 400 List

Jaane Jaan (Rank: 83, Views: 20.2 million)

Jawan (Rank: 120, Views: 16.2 million)

Khufiya (Rank: 194, Views 12.1 million)

OMG 2 (Rank: 218, Views 11.5 million)

Lust Stores 2 (Rank: 312, Views: 9.2 million)

Dream Girl 2 (Rank: 361, Views: 8.2 million)

Curry & Cyanide (Rank: 361, Views: 8.2 million)

What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report: Indian Series In The Top 400 List

The Railway Men (Rank: 139, Views 10.6 million)

Kohraa Season 1 (Rank: 267, Views: 6.4 million)

Guns & Gulaabs Season 1 (Rank: 267, Views 6.4 million)

Kaala Paani Season 1 (Rank: 307, Views: 5.8 million)

The movies and shows mentioned on the list are currently streaming on Netflix.

