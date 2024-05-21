"Shah Rukh Khan & Tabu Not Paired Opposite Each Other Is A Bollywood Blunder That Needs Rectifying RN" - 3 Thoughts I Had Watching Saathiya In Theaters After 23 Years!

Saathiya was released 23 years ago! Yes, let that sink in. The year when Adnan Sami just Udi udi-ed his way to our hearts. The year Sonu Nigam peaked with his notes, and Gulzar peaked with his pen while he wrote, “Maarva ki raag mein, Meer ki baat ho!” The year Shah Rukh Khan established how cameos should and could be done!

Starring Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji, the film was an unexpected success for its unique storytelling, mixing timezones, a fresh style for the Indian audiences in a commercial film.

For the first time, I watched this Shaad Ali film on TV in 2006 or so, and I loved it. Of course, who does not love a Yash Raj Film? And I craved watching it in theaters. Thanks to Mumbai, I got this chance and recently watched the film 23 years after its release.

The first thing you might want to know is if it is still the same. The innocence, the nuisance, the confusion, the complexities, the almost real locations? For some parts, it is a Yes, and for the other part, you have to stay with me till the end. I had a lot on my mind while I watched the film as if it was me watching it today and in 2006, at the same time, in some different parallel Universe, and both these universes co-existed in my mind at the same time. Trust me, it was ‘Everything, Everywhere, All At Once.’

Here are three major thoughts that ran through my mind while watching Saathiya 23 years after its release.

Shah Rukh Khan & Tabu Film – Kahan Ho Tum?!

It has been three decades since SRK and Tabu entered this industry, and none ever approached them together. I mean, how? And, more importantly, why? The two superstars enter at a very important point in the film, changing the course of the story! And oh boy, what command they have to hold the audience on screen!

But my mind was stuck on just one question – Why hasn’t Bollywood ever paired SRK & Tabu together?! Still waiting for this film. [If Cinema Gods exist, then they need to listen to my wish on priority please!]

Vivek Oberoi Is Powerful!

They used to say one thing about Vivek: if he did things right, he could be the next Shah Rukh Khan of the industry! And watching him nail his performance like cheese sliding through emotions in the blink of an eye, I could actually second anyone who thought he was the next superstar. Probably, immaturity stayed with him for a longer time than the rest, and that set his downfall in those days, but Vivek definitely had that spark! Calling him the next SRK was an overstatement, I feel, but still, he could walk the path of stardom in those days! Wonder what went wrong with him!

The Loopholes In The Story!

Channeling my inner gossip girl, this story had a lot of loopholes! For instance, this young couple residing in a Sea-Facing Studio Room cum Penthouse with wooden interiors after their parents ‘Bedakhal-d’ them. And there were lots of nits and grits that might disturb you and make you go WTF. But my biggest problem was Deena, the elder sister of Suhani (Rani Mukerji), played by Sandhya Mridul. I mean, this woman was the constant biggest support of her sister’s affair and even supported her while she was running away to get married. However, this woman does not support her sister when she needs her the most. When her parents abandoned her. In fact, after Suhani is ousted from her house, Dina does not bother to inform her about their father’s deteriorating health as well. I mean, what is this elder sister’s behavior, Deena?! Very disappointed in you!

I watched Saathiya in a theater, 23 after its release and despite all the loopholes the film still stays, is as fresh and as innocent as it was. A film that just makes you smile on a rough day and music that gives you peace!

But my question to Bollywood still remains vaild – Why have you still not cast Shah Rukh Khan & Tabu together? Signing a petition to rectify this major blunder!

