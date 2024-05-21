Sunny Deol As Bajrang Bali Will Lead Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Universe Forward With A Solo Spin Off - Teja Sajja's HanuMan Sequel In Danger?

This year has been celebratory for the Telugu actor Teja Sajja, who became a superstar in Prashanth Verma’s film HanuMan. In fact, a sequel of the film titled Jai HanuMan is also in the making but it might have to face a competition from Sunny Deol who is all set to play Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana!

Ramayana Universe Is Being Planned?

But the film starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram is already gearing up to expand its Universe, and Sunny Deol is ready for the reigns of this Ramayana Universe with the first spin-off film on Lord Hanuman!

This Universe will be expanded after the release of the two Ramayana films in 2027. After the film, Sunny Deol will reprise his role as Lord Hanuman in a standalone film, which will serve as an expansion of this Universe.

Stealing Teja Sajja’s Thunder

Now, Sunny Deol playing Hanuman in a standalone spin-off from Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana might impact Teja Sajja’s HanuMan sequel at a huge level. The superhero flick, which has been titled Jai HanuMan, is already creating a lot of hype. But this hype will get overshadowed once Sunny Deol will arrive chanting Jai Shree Ram!

The Perfect Casting For Hanuman?

Earlier, it was Dara Singh who was synonymous with the role of Lord Hanuman in Ramayan by Ramanand Sagar. And it seems like Sunny Deol, at this point in his career, might be the perfect casting for the Hindu God. To date, the actor has kept the adrenaline rush pumping by uprooting an entire handpump! He will do that again in Ramayana once he turns Bajrang Bali. In fact, already looking forward to the scene where Hanuman tears his chest to prove that Lord Ram and Devi Sita reside in his heart.

Teja Sajja’s Film In Danger?

Hanuman Spin-Off will definitely steal a little of Teja Sajja’s thunder, who is gearing up for the sequel of HanuMan. But the idea of Sunny Deol chanting Jai Shri Ram is already putting my excitement level at a peak!

