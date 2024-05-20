Ramayana: Yash Returns As The Lanka King & Joins Ranbir Kapoor To Bring Alive The Mightiest Ram Katha - 3 Reasons Why It Is A New Chapter In Indian Cinema!

All seems to be in place for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana as superstar Yash re-enters the film, taking over his role of Ravana after much speculation about the film’s casting. So finally, it is Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi as Devi Sita and Lord Ram, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Arun Govil as Raja Dashrath, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and KGF Superstar Yash as Ravana.

Earlier, the Kannada actor who shot to fame with his Pan India films walked out as Ravana and joined the film only as a producer. But now reports confirmed that the actor has re-entered to play Ravana.

A report by Pinkvilla confirms that Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana will be a two-part saga and will be released in a span of one year. But both films will be shot simultaneously to maintain the continuity in the look of the actors. In fact a 350-day schedule has already been chalked out to shoot the entire two-part film.

As Yash re-enters the cast of Ramayana, we have three major reasons that this film might turn a new chapter in the history of Indian Cinema.

The Epic Casting Scoop!

As Ranbir Kapoor plays Ram, Yash plays Ravana, and Sunny Deol plays Hanuman, this might be the biggest casting scoop with the biggest superstars of Indian Cinema after Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham with Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Hrithik Roshan playing the three leads. So, three leads of the same stature coming together to weave a story is unreal and phenomenal in this age!

The Intrinsic Details

It has been reported that a lot of time has been dedicated to the research. Right from gold weaves for Yash’s outfits as Ravana to Ranbir Kapoor getting the dialects right and giving up on meat and alcohol to play Lord Ram. The entire team is coming together as a force to bring this magnum opus alive and narrate Ram Katha in a way that has never been told!

The Musical Legends

The Ramayan by Ramanand Sagar is etched in the minds and souls of people for one very good reason. Ravindra Jain’s music played a key role in imprinting the Doordarshan series as a part of our souls. And Nitesh Tiwari has made no mistake in realizing the importance of music when it comes to tapping on Hindu scriptures. Be it Ram or Krishna, music will always change the course of these stories as they have a powerful connection with the Indian audiences.

To bring Ram Katha alive on-screen, Nitesh Tiwari has roped in AR Rahman and Interstellar & Dune fame Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer to weave magic for Ramayana.

The film is said to be the costliest film in the Indian Cinema with a budget of around 850 crore, and we guess it is just a matter of two years. It might be a historical cinematic vision to witness when the films are released in 2027. Keeping our fingers crossed!

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Ramayana’s [85.5% Higher Budget] VS Adipurush: Ranbir Kapoor’s Paycheck 1.5 Times Higher Than Prabhas For The Costliest Indian Film?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News