The entire country these days is hooked on chanting Jai Shri Ram, thanks to Ram Mandir’s Inauguration in Ayodhya, scheduled on January 22. But while we sit at home and watch the parts of the temple on our screens, we decided to take you on a nostalgia trip while you remember and recall Ramayan scenes, episodes, and chapters.

This piece includes actors from your memories of the past. The actors whom you have watched play the most beloved names from Hindu scriptures – Lord Ram, Devi Sita, Lord Hanuman, and more.

It was Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan that brought these characters alive on screen, and while it is a long wait to tour Ayodhya and Ram Mandir, we thought to brush your memories about the actors who played characters from Ramayan on screen. Here’s what they did before they were cast in the iconic TV series, what they did after the series, and where they are now.

1. Arun Govil as Ram

What was he doing before Ramayan: A Rajshri Productions’ hero who starred in films like Paheli (1977), Sawan Ko Aane Do (1979)

What did he do after Ramayan: Struggled to break the image of a Lord, which limited his options and pushed him to eventually play God characters on-screen.

Film Debut: Paheli

Highs After Ramayan: Nothing Substantial

Last Film/Web Series: OMG 2 and Jubilee

Controversies/Anecdotes

The actor was once reprimanded by a crew member on set who saw him smoking behind the curtains. The crew member who treated him as highly as Lord Ram told him that they treated him like God, and is this what gods are supposed to do? Arun Govil, in one of his interviews, said that he never touched cigarettes again!

2. Sunil Lahiri as Laxman

What was he doing before Ramayan: Supporting roles in films that included The Naxalites (1980), Phir Aayi Barsaat (1985) and Baharon Ke Manzil (1991)

What did he do after Ramayan: He struggled like the main lead, as his options were minimal. He hosted an episode of a docu-series and did a TV show titled Sapno Ki Duniya.

Film Debut: The Naxalites (1980)

Highs After Ramayan: Nothing Substantial

Last Film/Web Series: A Daughter’s Tale Pankh (2017)

Personal Life

The actor took the most difficult moment of his life and donated his father’s body to the Department of Forensics of JK Medical College in Bhopal for the help of medical students.

3. Dipika Chikhlia as Sita

What was she doing before Ramayan: Films & TV serial Vikram Betal

What did she do after Ramayan: Did not try to break the image of a Devi that restricted her options. Played Goddess in Kannada and Telugu films! Played Rajesh Khanna’s heroine in Ghar Ka Chiraag and Khudai.

Film Debut: Sun Meri Laila (1983)

Highs After Ramayan: Moved to politics and became a Member of Parliament from BJP in 1991

Last Film/Web Series: Natsamrat (Gujarati, 2018), Bala (2019)

Controversies/Anecdotes

Dipika Chikhlia had to face a lot of backlash for her social presence since she played Devi Sita once upon a time. Her pictures, in a school Uniform theme party were criticized a lot. She once had to face a lot of protest when she played Afzal Guru’s wife in a film titled Ghalib.

4. Arvind Trivedi as Ravana

What was he doing before Ramayan: Hindi and Gujarati films. He was the main villain in Trimurti.

What did he do after Ramayan: Turned to politics and did a commendable job. Hindi and Gujarati films.

Film Debut: Paraya Dhan (1971)

Career Highs: Seven awards for Best Acting in Gujarati Films. Served as the acting chairman of the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC)

Last Film/Web Series: Maiyar Ma Mandu Nathi Lagtu (2001)

Anecdotes

The actor passed away in 2021. He shared a great bond with Arun Govil and told him once that Arun was his Jija since the actor belonged to Meerut, which was the hometown of Mandodari, Ravan’s wife.

5. Dara Singh as Hanuman

What was he doing before Ramayan: Directing and acting in Hindi and Punjabi films like Mera Naam Joker, Sultana Daki, and more.

What did he do after Ramayan: A lot of films and television series. Also played Hanuman in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat.

Film Debut: Sangdil (1952)

Highs After Ramayan: Everyone’s favorite Dada ji in television series like Hadd Kar Di and Kya Hoga Nimmo Ka.

Last Film/Web Series: Jab We Met

Controversies/Anecdotes

The actor died on July 12, 2012. His biography, Deedara aka Dara Singh, traces his wrestling and film career. In 1976 he made one of the most expensive films in Punjab, Raj Karega Khalsa, and had to battle a lot of political hindrances. His 35 lakh loan went for a toss when the film was banned. He then had to change the name of the film to Ek Lakh Se Savaa Ladaaun and release it in smaller territories.

6. Sanjay Jog as Bharat

What was he doing before Ramayan: Marathi and Gujarati films as the lead actor and parallel lead.

What did he do after Ramayan: Struggled in the Hindi Industry and continued doing Marathi Films.

Film Debut: Zidd (Marathi, 1980)

Highs After Ramayan: Played supporting roles in Hindi films.

Last Film/Web Series: Beta Ho To Aisa (1994)

Controversies/Anecdotes

He was offered the role of Laxman, but he settled for Bharat due to scheduling issues that clashed with his Marathi films. The actor died in 1995 due to a liver ailment.

7. Sameer Rajda as Shatrughan

What was he doing before Ramayan: Struggling to get better work after Vikram Aur Betaal.`

What did he do after Ramayan: Struggled to break the image of a Lord that restricted his options and pushed him to eventually play God’s characters on-screen

Film Debut: Desh Re Joya Dada Pardesh Joya (Gujarati, 1998)

Highs After Ramayan: Desh Re Joya Dada Pardesh Joya is one of the highest-grossing Gujarati films of all time.

Last Film/Web Series: The actor currently is seen in episodes of Crime Patrol.

Anecdotes

He is the son of Mulraj Rajda, a Gujarati artist who played the role of Raja Janak in Ramayana.

8. Bal Dhuri as Dashrath

What was he doing before Ramayan: Marathi films

What did he do after Ramayan: Struggled to break the image of a Lord which limited his options and pushed him to eventually play God characters on-screen.

Film Debut: Devachiye Dwaari (Marathi), Jai Bajrang Bali (Hindi, 1976)

Highs After Ramayan: Played Balaji Baji Rao in The Great Maratha, a TV series that aired on Doordarshan in 1994. He turned into a writer.

Last Film/Web Series: Sadarakshanaay (2011, Marathi)

Controversies/Anecdotes

The actor is married to Jayshree Gadkar, who played his on-screen wife Kausalya in the series.

9. Jayshree Gadkar as Kausalya

What was whe doing before Ramayan: A lot of Marathi and Hindi film.

What did she do after Ramayan: Did a lot of Marathi films.

Film Debut: Subah Ka Tara (1954)

Highs: She has won awards for Manini, Vaijantha, Sawaal Majha Aika! and Saadhi Mansa

Anecdotes

Jayshree was a dance artist in V Shantaram’s Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje. She was only 13. The actress died in 2008.

10. Padma Khanna as Kaikeyi

What was she doing before Ramayan: A Rajshri Productions heroine who starred in films like Saudagar, Johnny Mera Naam, and more?

What did he do after Ramayan: Struggled to break the image of a Lord which limited his options and pushed him to eventually play God characters on-screen.

Film Debut: Biwi Aur Makaan (1966)

Highs After Ramayan: Did a few Hindi and Bhojpuri films but nothing substantial

Last Film/Web Series: Yaar Meri Zindagi (2008)

Controversies/Anecdotes

The actress played the second lead in Saudagar. After shooting for the famous ‘Kopa Bhavana’ scene from Ramayana, the actress cried inconsolably, making everyone, including Ramanand Sagar, emotional on set.

11. Sulakshana Khatri as Mandavi

What was she doing before Ramayan: Waiting for her big break

What did she do after Ramayan: A lot of Hindi Television

Film Debut: Abu Kaliya (1990)

Highs After Ramayan: Has been a constant part of television serials, right from Dekh Bhai Dekh to Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala.

Last TV Serial – Maharaj Ki Jai Ho! is a science-fiction sitcom on Star Plus where she played Mandakini.

12. Lalita Pawar as Manthra

What was she doing before Ramayan: Doing a lot of Hindi and Marathi films, including Mr and Mrs 55, Nau Do Gyarah, and Anari, where she won the Filmfare for Best Supporting Actress.

What did she do after Ramayan: Continued doing Hindi films as the supporting lead.

Film Debut: Paheli

Highs After Ramayan: Nothing Substantial: The actress achieved more than one needs before she was cast for Manthra in Ramayana.

Last Film/Web Series: Bhai (1997)

Controversies/Anecdotes

The actress faced a nightmare when she burst a nerve near her eye during the shooting of a scene in the film Jung-E-Azadi. Her co-actor had to slap her hard, but the angle was mismatched, leaving her with a permanent squint and partial facial paralysis. The actress died in 1988.

13. Vijay Arora as Indrajit

What was he doing before Ramayan: A Bollywood hero best known for Yaadon Ki Baaraat.

What did he do after Ramayan: He continued doing Hindi films, including 100 Days, Jaan Tere Naam, Vishwatma, and more.

Film Debut: Zaroorat (1972)

Highs After Ramayan: He did famous Television shows Lakeerein and Talaash, and Ketan Mehta’s Pradhan Mantri.

Last Film/Web Series: Indian Babu (2003)

Controversies/Anecdotes

The actor quit Bollywood after his films started flopping. In one of his interviews, the actor confessed, “When I decided to join films, I made a round of each studio once. Then I sat back to wait for them. Nobody came. It was suggested to me I first groom myself for the profession. So I went to the Film Institute, slogged it out for two years, took the Gold Medal, and was signed up even before I’d graduated.” He passed away in 2007.

14. Mukesh Rawal as Vibhishana

What was he doing before Ramayan: Waiting for his big break.

What did he do after Ramayan: Worked in a lot of Hindi and Gujarati films and did television.

Film Debut: Woh Phir Aayegi (1988)

Highs After Ramayan: The actor was a constant in serials playing the role of father or other supporting characters. He was also seen in films like Mrityudata, Satta, Wake Up Sid & more.

Last TV series: Nass Nass Mei Khunnas (Gujarati, 2016), Beend Banoongaa Ghodi Chadhaunga (2011-2012)

Controversies/Anecdotes

The actor was found dead on a railway track in 2016. It was assumed that he committed suicide since he was going through a depression after his son’s death in 2000 in a train accident.

15. Swwapnil Joshi as Kush

What was he doing before Ramayan: Playing with his group of friends till someone spotted the brilliant actor in this little boy and cast him as Lord Ram and Devi Sita’s son.

What did he do after Ramayan: A lot of substantial work in Hindi, Marathi, and Gujarati film and TV industry.

Film Debut: Ghulam-E-Mustafa (1997)

Highs After Ramayan: Playing the lead in Krishna by Ramanand Sagar.

Last Film/Web Series: Vaalvi (Marathi, 2023), Samantar 2 (Web Series, 2021)

Controversies/Anecdotes

A lot of eyebrows were raised when Shreyas Talpade‘s Marathi film Baji starred a dog called Swwapnil. Many thought it to be a distasteful dig at actor Swwapnil Joshi till Shreyas apologized.

16. Mayuresh Kshetramhade as Luv

He probably might be the richest actor from the cast in today’s age. Mayuresh left the industry to pursue his studies, and after working with many companies, he is now the CEO of Commission Junction Affiliate. DNA reports his empire’s worth as 1400 crore!

That was all from the cast of Ramayan, and while we end this casting guide, we hope you enjoyed this tour.

