On January 22, the nation will witness the historic movement of the inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. While everyone is waiting with bated breath for first glimpses, the grand event will see several personalities from Bollywood, cricket, and politics arriving to attend the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony. In the past few days, we saw a couple of biggies giving glimpses of the mesmerizing invitation that has left netizens spellbound. While names of celebrities who are invited to the grand event have already surfaced on the web, here’s the list of actors who haven’t received an invitation for the same.

For the unversed, Bollywood actors who have received an invitation are Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Hariharan, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anushka Sharma and Randeep Hooda. Scroll down for details.

Soon after the VIP guest list for Ram Mandir’s inauguration went viral, netizens began asking if Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan hadn’t been invited. So, to everyone’s surprise, the three Khans have indeed not received any invitation for the magnum event. Apart from these, names of Bollywood stars like Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, and Sanjay Dutt, among others, are also missing from the guest list.

While Amitabh Bachchan is expected to witness the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Mandir, bahu Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is likely to skip. On the other hand, there are also no reports of Bollywood IT couples Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Saif Ali Khan being invited to Ram Mandir’s consecration.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal, Rajnikanth, Anupam Kher, Madhuri Dixit, Chiranjeevi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Dhanush, Rishab Shetty, Madhur Bhandarkar, Ajay Devgn, Yash, Prabhas, Ram Charan, and Sunny Deol are a few names that have been invited for the grand event.

Recently, TV’s OG Ram, Sita, and Lakshman – Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, and Sunil Lahri – arrived in Ayodhya ahead of the historic event. Since morning, photos from Hema Malini’s performance have been doing the rounds of social media. The actress plays Sita in Ramayana ahead of the launch.

Well, let’s wait and see who will attend and who will miss the Ram Mandir inauguration.

