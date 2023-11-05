With due apologies to Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol is the star of 2023, hands-down. His Gadar: The Katha Continues created unprecedented havoc at the box office. Today, Deol looks at being the star of the biggest money-spinner in the history of Indian cinema.

Released on August 11, 2023, the mass entertainer is currently the 10th highest-grossing Indian film worldwide with a gross box office income of 658.38 crores gross (591.38 crores gross in India and 67 crores gross overseas). The Anil Sharma-directed Gadar 2 caused mayhem at the box office with its historic run and became the third Hindi film – after Baahubali 2 (Hindi) and Pathaan, to enter the coveted 500 crore club.

When I tell him about being the star of the biggest money-spinner in the history of Indian cinema – Gadar 2, Sunny replies, “Very honestly, I haven’t been keeping an eye on the numbers. Hamari picture logon ko pasand aayee, bahot pasand aayee, hamare liye yehi kafi hai (people liked my film immensely is enough for me). All the rest, the best, the biggest and all that makes no difference to me.”

When I ask him if Gadar is possible without Sunny Deol, Sunny dropped his normally humble attitude and stated simply, “At the risk of sounding immodest, let me say, there can be no Gadar without Sunny Deol. I own that character, just like my father owned the characters in Phool Aur Patthar, Sholay, Pratiggya and Satyakam. I want my roles to belong only to me. Sunny nahin toh koi bhi nahin.”

Sunny agrees that 2023 has been a terrific year for the Deols. He says, “Dad had Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He was irreplaceable in his role. Bobby is also doing very well. He is looking terrific in Animal. I had Gadar. We Deols couldn’t ask for more.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more from the entertainment world.

Must Read: Alia Bhatt Reveals “Complete Lies Have Been Spoken” About Her As She Breaks Silence On Facing Negativity & Getting Trolled, “… Forget It Nobody Cares”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News