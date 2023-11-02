The year 2023 will be remembered as the year of comebacks. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth, even Sunny Deol made a historic return to the big screen as his Gadar 2 did crazy business at the box office. Recently, speaking about the same, the veteran actor made a revelation that he was hurt due to a clash between his film and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Anil Sharma, the Gadar sequel marked the return of Tara Singh’s iconic character after 22 years. For the film, the nostalgia factor did all the wonder at the box office as, despite too many flaws, the sequel did exceptionally well. In fact, it performed way beyond everyone’s expectations and even got the status of an industry hit for a few days (which was later taken away by Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan).

Gadar 2’s numbers were truly unbelievable as it earned over 500 crores net despite being in a clash with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2. OMG 2, which also had Pankaj Tripathi in a lead role, was driven by solid content and earned a Hit status at the Indian box office by doing a business of 150 crores net. In short, the clash turned out to be productive for Bollywood.

However, before the result of the clash came out, Sunny Deol was really hurt after knowing that Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 was locking horns with Gadar 2. Sunny didn’t like it, as he wanted to enjoy a solo release after being devoid of success for so many years. He spoke about everything regarding the clash and poured his heart out while talking on Koffee with Karan season 8’s episode 2, hosted by Karan Johar.

Speaking about Gadar 2 and OMG 2 clash, Sunny Deol said, “I haven’t had success for donkey’s years. I didn’t want anybody to come along with it, but you can’t stop anybody. So, obviously, it does hurt you. Then I was like, ‘It doesn’t matter, let’s go along with it.’ But initially, when things were not working out for the longest time, I thought if nobody would release alongside your film, then you would at least get theatres.”

Sunny further shared that he contacted Akshay Kumar and requested him not to release OMG 2 with Gadar 2, but it was of no use as the decision of the release date was in the studio’s hands.

Well, one can only imagine the potential of Gadar 2 if it had got a solo release. Nonetheless, it still did a business of 525.50 crores net at the Indian box office, which is historic!

