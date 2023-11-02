It’s a special day for all Shah Rukh Khan fans today as the superstar is celebrating his 58th birthday. This year has been really special for both Shah Rukh Khan as well as his fans. One can sense that energy and excitement in the air as a sea of die-hard SRKians gathered outside Mannat just to get a glimpse of their beloved superstar, and as usual, he didn’t disappoint them. Keep reading to know more!

2023 marked the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan as he ended his 4-year-long hiatus, and he returned to the big screen like no one ever imagined. With Pathaan, he proved why he’s called ‘King Khan,’ and with Jawan, he reaffirmed that no one could rule the box office like him. But that’s not all, as the actor is ready to end 2023 on a high note as he’s coming with Dunki, marking a dream collaboration between him and Rajkumar Hirani.

As we all know, every year, fans assemble outside Mannat at midnight to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. This year was no different, but yes, the energy level of fans and even SRK was too high. The actor was seen wearing a plain black t-shirt and military cargo pants, along with glares and a black cap.

Fans started assembling outside Mannat hours before the birthday started, and as usual, we saw pictures of die-hard SRKians coming to Mumbai from all across the country. It was a show of pure Shahdom and not stardom that we witnessed a few hours ago as fans did it all – from bursting firecrackers, dancing to Pathaan song to screaming Shah Rukh Khan’s name with all that zeal.

Take a look at the video as fans go berserk to see a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)



Shah Rukh Khan thanks his fans along with his evergreen romantic pose:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)



And here’s the hook step of Jhoome Jo Pathaan by King Khan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)



Fireworks at midnight, a sight to behold:



Wishing Shah Rukh Khan a very happy birthday!

Meanwhile, SRK is unveiling the teaser of the highly-anticipated Dunki today as a return gift to his fans, and as per the report in Hindustan Times, it’ll be arriving at 11 a.m. It’s the first collaboration between SRK and director Rajkumar Hirani.

