Bollywood celebrities always come through to celebrate all occasions, and to mark Karwa Chauth 2023, many B-town actresses were seen decking up in their favorite traditional outfits as they got ready to break their day-long fast.

From Parineeti Chopra celebrating her first Karwa Chauth after tying the knot with husband Raghav Chadha to Katrina Kaif sharing adorable pics with husband Vicky Kaushal, it was a breathtakingly beautiful sight to witness these divas celebrate their love and commitment towards their husbands.

Every year, Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor hold a get-together at their Mumbai house on Karwa Chauth which sees many celebrities in attendance. Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Natasha Dalal, and Mira Rajput were also seen arriving at the Kapoor residence.

Sonam Kapoor was seen arriving at her parents’ home in a stunning silver saree with floral borders. The diva paired her ensemble with a pink blouse and kept her long tresses open. She accessorized the look with dangler silver earrings and glammed in pink-hued make-up for the festivities. For the unversed, Sonam is married to businessman Anand Ahuja, and the couple welcomed their first child, Vayu, in August last year.

Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra’s love has weathered every storm, and the couple has powered through trolls and media to emerge stronger. Shilpa fasts every year for Raj, and keeping up with the tradition, the actress was seen arriving at the Kapoor residence in a stunning pink saree that she paired with a sleeveless sequin blouse featuring a plunging neckline. She elegantly accessorized her look with a choker, earrings, bangles, and a small bindi.

Mira Rajput, who is married to Shahid Kapoor, made heads turn with her stunning red saree look that was teamed with a strapless blouse. The mother of two was also in attendance at the Kapoor house where she gathered with other B-town ladies to bring in the festive fervor.

Varun Dhawan’s dulhaniya Natasha Dalal was also seen making a dazzling entry at Anil Kapoor’s house in a stunning lilac ensemble. She carried an off-white minibag for the go and accessorized the look with statement earrings.

Katrina Kaif celebrated the festival with her husband Vicky Kaushal. Kat looked elegant in a sindoori red saree which she graciously draped with a matching blouse. The actress ditched heavy accessories and just wore jhumka and bindi to complete the ethnic look.

Newlywed Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram to share her excitement as she celebrated her first Karwa Chauth after tying the knot with Raghav in September this year. She took to her Instagram stories to give a glimpse of her mehendi. While she did not reveal her ensemble, she appears to be decked up in traditional red. Now, her husband Raghav Chadha has shared a few pics with his ‘Paru’ who looked gorgeous in a stunning red sharara set.

