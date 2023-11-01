Karwa Chauth, the festival for all the ‘suhagans’ is here, and by tonight or tomorrow, our social media platforms will be flooded with pictures of our favorite celebs enjoying their Karwa Chauth. It’s all about a puja for the longevity of the husband’s life. Mostly, what we see is that the ladies tend to keep their traditional thinking in mind and go with red-colored sarees. But if you want to give a little spin to your regular ‘sajna-savarna,’ then Shraddha Kapoor is here to help!

Are you newly married, and this is your first Karwa Chauth? Don’t know what to wear and surprise your husband? Fikar not; scroll ahead and read in detail to find out!

Red is the color that signifies the beauty of the marriage. Even though, over time, we have seen many people accepting the pastel shades over the traditional red, whenever we hear the word marriage trousseau, the hues of red come to our mind. A few hours back, Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures in a red saree, and it struck me that it can be a perfect Karwa Chauth inspo for all of our lady readers!

Shraddha Kapoor can be seen wearing a gorgeous red and golden combination Banarasi saree, which she paired with not a blouse but a gold detailing black cropped blazer that gave a unique spin to the whole look. It gave a modern dulhaniya vibe with a touch of pure traditionalism. She opted for a jewelry-free look as she wanted the focus on her ensemble, and you can as well go for the same options as you would want to stay hassle-free on a busy day like Karwa Chauth. But what you can add as your main accessory is your gorgeous engagement ring and your smile!

Shraddha ate and left no crumbs with her look but she won our hearts with the caption that read, “Kuch nahi vro… pant aur blouse dhobi ke paas gaye thhe, coat aur saree ka fusion look bana diya 😎”

For makeup, the Stree actress went for a glam look. With a full coverage foundation, concealed dark spots, soft eyes with winged liner, lots of mascara, blushed and highlighted cheeks, defined brows, and bold red lip shade – Shraddha completed the look. She kept her hair open in soft curls that added an extra charm to the whole fit. Well, as they say, red lips can never go wrong!

What are your thoughts about Shraddha Kapoor’s modern twist to the traditional look? Would you like to try?

