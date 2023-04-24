Adding yet another feather to her cap (of numerous enviable achievements), Shraddha Kapoor is currently the most-loved actor in the country with 80 Million followers on Instagram.

Riding high on the remarkable success of her last film, ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, Shraddha’s immense popularity and humongous craze amongst her followers and ardent fans across the nation have earned her this prestigious recognition. The gorgeous actress has garnered this following solely based on being her true self and keeping it real on social media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From posting Sunday selfies and pictures with her book to photo albums with her family – her posts seem more real and relatable to fans! Here are the 5 most loved Instagram posts of Shraddha Kapoor that cannot be missed!

1. Sunday love

Shraddha Kapoor always makes a point to interact with her fans on regular basis, especially on Sundays! Her no-makeup Sunday selfie posts are truly adored by her fans, and she also interacts with them by replying to their sweet comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

2. Foodie Shraddha

Shraddha never seizes an opportunity to showcase her love for food on social media, which is adored by all. She recently posted a reel of her hit song ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’, for her love of panipuri, which went viral!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

3. Sun and Sundays!

Continuing with her Sunday tradition, Shraddha posted candid pictures of her basking under the sun, and spending the off day with her furballs!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

4. Shyloh love

Shraddha’s furball, Shyloh, is a regular on the actress’ feed. The actress’ adorable pictures with her pooch are loved by her fans, who shower him with massive love in the comments section.

5. Fam Jam

Shraddha Kapoor prefers close-knit family events over studded Bollywood parties and also shares glimpses of the same on her feed. Recently, she posted a reel with her father, Shakti Kapoor on her hit dance number, ‘Show Me The Thumka’, which went viral instantly and was immensely loved by the netizens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor is slated to be featured in ‘Stree 2’, one of the most highly-anticipated films from her successful filmography!

Must Read: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan’s 8-Year-Old Tweet Turns Into A ‘Vande Mataram’ Dialogue, A Netizen Shares, “Tweet Daalo, Dialogue Niklega”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News