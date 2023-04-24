Salman Khan seems to have failed miserably to spell his charm on the big screen and drag the audience to watch his latest release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, and Siddharth Nigam and others in pivotal roles. The film was a pre-Eid release, which opened to predicted lines on day 1. However, as expected, it witnessed a jump in its box office collection numbers on days 2 and 3 owing to Eid and the weekend.

The film has been receiving poor to mixed reviews from audience and critics. While many have been lauding the film for its action scenes, others trolled it for its senseless plot and boring dialogues. The film grabbed headlines and became the butt of jokes when its first rushes were dropped online. It soon sparked meme-fest.

Amid all the fanfare around Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, we recently came across an old Tweet of Salman Khan which has been re-shared by netizens. While fans often re-surface Dabangg Khan’s old Tweets now and then, this 2015’s Tweet wasn’t just an ordinary one. On the occasion of Republic Day in 2015, Salman Khan wished people and wrote, “Hindustan k peoples mai hai bada dum VANDE MATARAM .”

Well, this Tweet is special as it’s the same line that has been used as a dialogue in Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The link was shared by a netizen who wrote, “idhar se tweet daalo udhar se dialogue niklega…”

Hindustan k peoples mai hai bada dum VANDE MATARAM . — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 26, 2015

Reacting to the same, a user wrote, “SKF me Yahi hota hai. Idhar se Bigg boss contestant bano udhar se film Milega.” While another bashed the director Farhad Samji and wrote, “Samji se kuch b original ka umeed rakhna bekar hai:)”

Whoa! Isn’t this surprising? What are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know!

