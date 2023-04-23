KKBKKJ box office discussion has been an interesting topic to look out for and discuss how Salman Khan’s stardom is giving the desired push to the film. But is it really the ‘superstardom’ some BO reporters want you to believe, or is it just the Eid holiday helping the movie in no way one would’ve imagined?

Well, of course, both of these things are interdependent, as there can’t be a single factor driving the force solely. So, to dive deep into numbers, we took the day 1 & day two figures of Salman Khan’s top 10 highest opening movies and calculated the jump/drop on the second day from the first.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Upon calculating the same, we concluded that KKBKKJ had created history because it has achieved something no other Salman Khan film has from his top 10 highest openers of all time.

Check out the data below before we reveal how’s the history created:

Bharat:

Day 1: 42.30 crores (Eid)

Day 2: 31 crore

Drop: 26.72%

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo:

Day 1: 40.35 crores (Diwali’s 2nd day)

Day 2: 31.03 crores

Drop: 23.10%

Sultan:

Day 1: 36.54 crores

Day 2: 37.20 crores (Eid)

Jump: 1.81%

Tiger Zinda Hai (22nd December -Christmas Weekend)

Day 1: 34.10 crores

Day 2: 35.30 crores

Jump: 3.52%

Ek Tha Tiger:

Day 1: 33 crores (Independence Day)

Day 2: 14.55 crores

Drop: 55.91%

Race 3:

Day 1: 29.17 crores

Day 2: 38.14 crores (Eid)

Jump: 30.78%

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (not to be confused with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan):

Day 1: 27.25 crore

Day 2: 36.50 crore (Eid)

Jump: 34.04%

Kick: (25th July release, Eid on 29th July)

Day 1: 26.52 crores

Day 2: 27.10 crores

Jump: 2.19%

Dabangg 3: (20th December release)

Day 1: 24.50 crores

Day 2: 24.75 crores

Jump: 1.02%

Bodyguard:

Day 1: 21.60 crores (Eid)

Day 2: 17.50 crores

Drop: 18.88%

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan:

Day 1: 15.81 crores

Day 2: 25.75 crores

Jump: 62.89%

So, did you see what KKBKKJ has done for Salman Khan, which even his highest grossers like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai couldn’t? Yep, it’s the historic 62.89% jump from day 1 to day two, which indicates this has much to do with Salman’s stardom than just being a holiday.

Interesting points to note:

– Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s jump % (62.89%) is almost double that of the second best, i.e. Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which is at 34.04%.

– Though Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger witnessed the highest drop (55.91%), it was back in 2012, and it became Salman Khan’s highest-grossing movie film, maintaining the record for almost two years until Kick was released in 2014.

– Despite a gargantuan jump of 30.78% on day two from day 1, Race 3 managed to do a lifetime business of just 169 crores which is 5.79 times of its opening day and just a mere 1.16 times of its opening week (145 crores). If we apply a similar formula to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, keeping the WOM content in mind, it could end up below 100 crores at just 91.60 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Day 1 (US/Canada): $1 Million Over The Weekend Is What The Salman Khan Starrer Is Aiming At!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News