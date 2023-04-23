On Friday, April 21, Salman Khan-led Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released in theatres, and his fans are loving it across the globe. Also starring Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Jagapathi Babu, Venkatesh, Vijender Singh and more, the film has received mixed reviews, and the effect is visible in the box office numbers too.

While the Farhad Samji directorial opened on predicted lines and collected 15.81 crore at domestic theatres, details about how much it earned overseas – namely the US and Canada markets, are in. Read on to know the numbers.

A while ago, a trade analyst named Gitesh Pandya took to Twitter and shared the numbers Salman Khan starrer did at the US and Canadian box office. He wrote, “$300k opening day #boxoffice in US/Canada for new #SalmanKhan𓃵 film #KisiKaBhaiKisiKaJaan. 12 of Top 20 grossing thtrs are in Canada. Opening wknd for latest #Bollywood release will try to reach $1M mark. #KBKJ”

As per the tweet, the Salman Khan starrer has done well in Canada, as 12 of the 20 top-grossing theatres are in the country. He added that the Salman Khan starrer is on track to earn $1 million at the box office there on the first weekend. Check out his tweet here:

$300k opening day #boxoffice in US/Canada for new #SalmanKhan𓃵 film #KisiKaBhaiKisiKaJaan. 12 of Top 20 grossing thtrs are in Canada. Opening wknd for latest #Bollywood release will try to reach $1M mark. #KBKJ — Gitesh Pandya (@GiteshPandya) April 22, 2023

Giving the Salman-led multi starrer 1 star, our reviewer, in their last words for the movie, wrote that his bashing was “solely written by that disappointed cinema fan totally aware of Salman Khan’s mega-stardom, but he can also see how Bhai is wasting something so precious. Skip for the love of brilliant movies Salman has done.”

While Farhad Samji directorial becomes Salman Khan’s second lowest EID opener after Dabangg – is heading towards the $1 million at the US and Canada box office, it may be a tad bit difficult for it to touch the 100 crore mark in India after three days.

