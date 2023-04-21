The weekdays fine by stayed decent for Bholaa as 3 crores* more came in. Had Monday and Tuesday stayed around the 1 crore mark then 3.50-3.75 crores would have been added to its total eventually and that would have allowed it to come further close to the 90 crores mark already. However since the numbers were more in 0.85 crores range on both these days, the total came to 3 crores instead.

The film has collected 87.69 crores* already and now it’s just a little over 2 crores away from crossing 90 crores milestone. That should happen within this week for sure and with some luck the feat could be achieved by Tuesday itself. After all, there is a population segment out there which couldn’t catch the film due to Ramzan and even though Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan would be their first choice by a distance, there are Ajay Devgn fans out there as well who may want to catch the film.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The action drama has managed decent showcasing so far as every major multiplex has retained one show each for it. That would keep the footfalls going and if it indeed manages to hang in there for a week then it could actually stay in there for coming few weeks as well since the next big release is all the way in June and hence even exhibitors need something to be showcased till then.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Bholaa Box Office (Worldwide): Ajay Devgn’s Action Thriller To Miss The Milestone Of 125 Crores!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News