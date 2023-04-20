Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is just a few hours away from hitting the big screens. The family entertainer is a big Eid release featuring a huge star cast with Pooja Hegde playing the female lead. Let’s see how it has fared in the day 1 advance booking at the box office so far!

Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, Vijender Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam and others. KKBKKJ is special for two reasons- first is that it marks Salman’s comeback on the big screen after 3 and a half years (as a main hero) and the second is, it marks his Eid comeback after 4 years.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has shown a decent response in the advance booking so far. It is learnt that the film has raked in 3.32 crores gross so far (as per the update at 10 pm) and has sold 1.35 lakh tickets for day 1 all across the country. It’s not huge considering the face value of Salman Khan but still, a good figure when compared to films in the post-pandemic era.

As there are still a few hours left for the release, the Salman Khan starrer will easily cross Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar‘s 3.65 crores gross advance booking figure of day 1. Thus, the film will be placed after Pathaan in the list of best advance bookings in 2023 for Bollywood.

Just like every Salman Khan film, KKBKKJ will attract more footfalls through single screens and that figure won’t get reflected in the advance ticket sales as most of this crowd would come from on-spot bookings. Now, let’s see what happens tomorrow!

