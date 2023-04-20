Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Salman Khan Starrer To Challenge Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar's Opening On Pre-Eid

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan arrives this Friday and the film is really crucial for the fortunes of the film industry. There have been only two grossers this year, Pathaan and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and while both are successes, they are on the opposite ends of the spectrum. Pathaan crossed the 545 crores mark and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is 400 crores short at 145 crores. There is nothing in between which pretty much conveys how bad the year so far has been for the industry. Then the third best is Bholaa which aims for 90 crores lifetime; hence, the film that Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan would be competing, to begin with would be Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

This is in fact the kind of business that Salman Khan’s last theatrical release as a leading man, Dabangg 3, had done as well back in 2019. The film had collected 146.11 crores in its lifetime and back then when Salman Khan’s films were regularly netting 200 and 300 crores, it was termed as an under-performer. In today’s circumstances though, if a film does 200 crores then that’s considered as premium, a case in point being Brahmastra and Drishyam 2 from last year. While that would be ideal for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the first major target would be 150 crores and for that, the opening would need to be closer to that of Tu Jhoothi Main Maakaar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The rom-com family drama had released just a few weeks back and collected 15.73 crores on its opening day. Now such a number should ideally come in quite easily for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan since Dabangg 3 had opened at a very good 24.50 crores. However, the situation is different today since the box office results are not how they used to be pre-pandemic. Secondly, Eid falls on Saturday, meaning Friday would practically be the lowest point for theatrical business in India. As a result, even 15 crores would be fair enough for the film and if it managed to touch the 17 crores mark then it would actually be akin to exceeding expectations.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Pathaan’s Historic Box Office Made Shah Rukh Khan Earn Close To 200 Crore As A Result Of Taking 60% Profit Sharing?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News