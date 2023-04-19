The countdown is in full swing and we’re just a couple of days away from Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. As Salman returns with his Eid release after so many years, expectations are high, and one expects fireworks at the box office. Given the actor’s star power, the opening is touted to be huge. Let’s see if the film has a chance to enter the list of Salman’s top 10 openers of all-time!

For the unversed, Salman’s last appearance on the big screen as a main lead was in 2019’s Dabangg 3. So, it’s a grand comeback after three and a half years and speaking about the last Eid appearance, Bharat, it too was in 2019. As Eid has been synonymous with Bhaijaan’s big successes, all eyes are set on KKBKKJ’s performance.

While we talk about Salman Khan’s Eid magic, one should consider the changed equations after the pandemic. Several biggies opened to shockingly low numbers, which could have been blockbuster openers in the pre-Covid phase. So, an earth-shattering start is definitely not expected from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Still, it would be enough to get it placed as the second-best in 2023 for Bollywood after Pathaan!

As of now, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar stands as the second best of 2023 with an opening day of 15.73 crores. This number is expected to be easily crossed as Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is touted to take a start of at least 20 crores, going by early signs in the advance booking. With that, the film even has a chance to enter the list of Salman Khan’s top 10 openers at the Indian box office as it might surpass Bodyguard’s 21 crores.

Take a look at Salman Khan’s top 10 openers at the box office:

Bharat – 42.30 crores Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – 40.35 crores Sultan – 36.54 crores Tiger Zinda Hai – 34.10 crores Ek Tha Tiger – 32.92 crores Race 3 – 29.17 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 27.25 crores Kick – 26 crores Dabangg 3 – 24.50 crores Bodyguard – 21 crores

