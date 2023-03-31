Bollywood biggie Salman Khan never shies away from calling a spade a spade and he did the same in 2018 when he spoke about Priyanka Chopra exiting his action drama flick Bharat which got released in 2019. The Tiger Zinda Hai star in a press conference spoke how PeeCee wanted to leave the project at the last moment and it appeared as if he is taking a dig at the actress for the same.

Salman Khan while interacting with the media during the press conference of his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s movie Loveratri addressed the entire situation of Priyanka leaving the film for her roka with Nick Jonas. This soon got the entire nation’s attention. Read on to know what he said.

A Reddit Post shared a 2018 video when Salman while talking to the media about Priyanka asserted, “I am really happy for her. Uss waqt hum ko ye pata chalta ke unhone wahan par koi bahut badi film sign ki hai aur hume thoda pehla pata chalta to hum waise bhi usko kabhi rokte nahi.” The actor added, “End moment pe pata chala, shooting ke 10 din pehle pata chala. Shooting shuru ho gayi thi meri, par unke schedule se 10 din pehle pata chala ki who picture chhodna chahti hai.” Salman further shed light on the reason why Priyanka could have walked out saying, “We said of course, if you don’t want to do it, don’t do it. Uss waqt kuchh alag reason diye gaye the humein.”

Salman, who was in no mood to stop, added, “Jo bhi reason hai, shaadi ka reason ho, ya picture ka reason ho, ya unko India main nahi kaam karna, ya mere saath nahi kaam karna, sirf Hollywood film aur TV show karna hai, wo unka reason hai”

The actor then claimed, “We are really happy and supportive about her doing good work. Agar yahan pe kaam nahi kare to kya hua, waha pe to who Hindustan ka naam roshan kar rahi hai.” He continued, “Agar Salman Khan ke saath kaam nahi karna, waha ke kisi bade hero ke saath kaam kar rahi hai to Hindustan ka naam to roshan hota hai na.”

In another interview earlier, Salman seemed to be taunting Priyanka for the same reason saying she dumped the biggest film of her life for a life abroad adding that in such situations people usually leave their husbands. The film Bharat ultimately then went to Katrina Kaif.

