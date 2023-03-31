Ameesha Patel rose to fame after her film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai with Hrithik Roshan and took the Bollywood industry by storm. She went on to win many accolades for her performance and later, Gadar became one of the most popular films of her career. However, she was away from the big screen for a long time but never stopped making headlines. The actress never misses a chance to turn heads and set the internet on fire with her s*xy pictures in bikini. Scroll below to read the details!

Ameesha will be soon seen in Gadar 2, along with Sunny Deol, and fans are already quite excited to watch the duo again on the silver screen. While there is a lot of time for the film to come, the actress is currently painting headlines with her sizzling bikini pictures in which she is looking too hot to handle.

Actress Ameesha Patel reposted a picture of her from Viral Bhayani on her account with Miley Cyrus‘ popular single ‘Flowers’ as the background music. The actress donned a pink printed bikini that barely covered her assets & looked smoking hot. The actress wore Dior’s sunglasses. As soon as the picture went viral, netizens were quick to react. While some brutally trolled the actress, her fans came out in support and schooled the haters. Check out the comments below:

One of the users wrote, “She should sign up for playboy magazine and she would be richer than Shah Rukh Khan.”

Another user age shammed the actress and wrote, “Bhai buddho ko kya ho gya hai.”

“Buddhi.”

One of the users wrote, “Wasn’t invited for the show so Post a pic with CD glasses…tacky.”

However, Ameesha Patel’s die-hard fans came out in her support and lauded her in the comments section. One of the users wrote, “Aapki age badh rahi hai ya ghat rahi hai.”

Another wrote, “ Uff”

A user wrote, “Kitni s*xy hai yaar.”

“Magnificent”

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9)

What are your thoughts on Ameesha Patel’s too hot handle picture? Let us know in the comments section below!

