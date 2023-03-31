Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for splurging huge amounts of money on sets to make his movies look opulent and vibrant. The same happened during the shoot of his 2013 flick Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela but it looks like actor Sharad Kelkar got quite taken aback by it when he first landed on the set.

In his latest interview, Sharad Kelkar spoke about the grandeur of Bhansali’s movies but added that he initially thought it was a waste of money. However, he later learned that Bhansali is indeed a visionary and wants only the best for his films. Read on to know how Kelkar’s perception changed.

According to Indian Express, actor Sharad Kelkar in a podcast with Cyrus Broacha revealed how Ram Leela was one of his initial films and he was someone who came fresh from the world of advertisements and television. Speaking of his experience on the set of Bhansali’s Ram Leela, Kelkar asserted, “The set was at Film City, and on my first day there, there was a crowd of 1000 people in the studio, plus the crew, plus the main actors. We had more than a day of rehearsals.” The 46-year-old actor continued, “Mere dil pe lag raha tha kitne paise waste ho rahe hain, kitne paise waste karenge yeh log, itne mein toh main 13-15 minute shoot kar leta” adding, “It was a shocker for me, because I came from TV.”

When asked if he really thought people were wasting time on the set, Kelkar denied saying, “Not really.” He further stated, “Once I had done the film, and seen it at the screening, I came out and hugged Sanjay sir. I told him, ‘Now I know the meaning of big film’. Because I was used to getting work done quickly.’”

Kelkar, who played the role of Kanji Bhai in Ram Leela, concluded, “With films, you need to take time. I’ll give it to Sanjay sir, because he’s one of the few filmmakers who gives time to every aspect of filmmaking.”

For the unversed, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer Ram Leela was one of the biggest hits of 2013. Speaking of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, he last directed Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt and will soon release his new project with Netflix called Heeramandi.

