Bollywood songs are not just a craze in India but all over the world and South Korean singer Aoora proved the same. The singer took to his social media and shared a video where he can be seen crooning a latest Hindi number. Looks like he became a fan of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar as the singer decided to show-off his vocal cords on one of the tracks from the recent release.

Aoora on Instagram belted out a mash-up of English numbers and then also sang Ranbir and Shraddha’s Tere Pyaar Mein which quickly got the Bollywood fans excited. We must also tell you that this is not the first time when Aoora shared his love for Bollywood. Read on for details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking to his Instagram, Aoora starts the mash-up with the Korean version of Tere Pyaar Mein and then quickly breaks into the original one. The South Korean crooner then goes on to sing Flowers by Miley Cyrus as a part of his mash-up which left the Internet very impressed. He captioned the video as, “How about my first Hindi cover mashup?” adding, “Tere Pyaar Mein (Korean + Hindi ver) | Inst: Lady Gaga, BLACKPINK – Sour Candy x Flowers.” Aoora earlier shared a video of dancing to Shah Rukh Khan’s Jhoome Jo Pathaan from the blockbuster movie Pathaan while doing its famous signature steps.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AOORA (아우라) (@aoora69)

Social media fans stormed to singer and composer Aoora’s comments section to praise him for his mash-up. One fan shared, “I was waiting for the whole thing to get over in order to comment to be honest I didn’t want it to end as I want to listen to your voice forever. Love you so much.” Whereas, another posted, “Your voice is amazing Aoora, love from India.”

The next one commented, “Oh wow, you sing so beautifully in Hindi.” Whereas, an individual posted, “Your Hindi is so good.” One user added, “Best one totally rocking .. love it.” One fan said, “It’s a pleasure to listen to you singing in Hindi, much love from India.”

Another too praised the K-pop singer and stated, “Wow…..it’s incredible…..I never imagine that” and one user concluded, “Omg I’m first time listen a Korean singer singing Hindi mix song.” Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar minted Rs.160 Cr. In India and Rs 200 Cr. globally.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When ‘Captain America’ Chris Evans Rejected Lizzo By Simply Saying “Ha Ha!” After She Literally Hit Him Up

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News