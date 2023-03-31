It was a decent hold for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in its third week as around 14 crores more came in. The second week had seen close to 25 crores collected at the box office so the drop is less than 50%. For a film which is in its third week, these are good enough figures and show that the target audience has accepted it.

The Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer now stands at 133 crores* and is well on track for a lifetime of over 140 crores. The number dropped on Thursday due to the release of Bholaa but it should get stable today and regain its urban multiplex audience tomorrow and the day after. That would ensure the fourth week of over 5 crores at least. Post that the film has three more weeks to make merry as the next big one is Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and that leaves a major part of April open.

Luv Ranjan has shown yet again after the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety that he is a master in the rom-com genre and with two 100 Crore Club entries already in there, he is set for more.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

