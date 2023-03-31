It was a decent first day for Bholaa as 11.20 crores came in. The film was expected to open around the 12 crores range and the numbers have come close to that. It has released on the partial holiday of Ramanavami but as has been seen in more than 90% of the cases, an unconventional release on non-Friday is always a gamble (as seen recently with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar as well) and hence a regular Friday release is always more beneficial.

Nonetheless, the good part is that the reports for the film are good and the reviews unanimously positive. The film has been liked for its superbly executed action scenes which are absolutely original and then the emotional quotient of a father and daughter has struck a chord as well. Yes, the violence factor means one can’t expect a universal audience to come in, as was the case with Drishyam 2. However the target audience, gentry, would arrive in hordes which means at the single screens and the interiors the film will keep running strong.

Ajay Devgn has delivered his most entertaining product till date as a director, though one must add that the action that he had brought in Shivaay was quite spectacular as well which shows that he indeed has a vision when it comes to designing such sequences. Bholaa is a big movie and that shows on screen. Accordingly, it deserves to be a 100 Crore Club film least and that would be known after Sunday is through.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

