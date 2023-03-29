Ajay Devgn’s much-awaited Bholaa is releasing tomorrow in theatres across the globe. As per the promo, the film is a big-screen action extravaganza and is expected to work wonders at the box office. For the actual verdict, we’ll have to wait for tomorrow but till then, let’s take a look at how the biggie fared here in Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’.

For those who don’t know, in ‘How’s The Hype?’, we conduct Twitter polls for a particular movie’s songs, trailers and other promotional stuff. Then the average of all these polls is taken as results, which are published a day or a couple of days before the movie’s release.

Teaser 1

Advertisement

The first teaser of Bholaa is very mysterious and leaves with the question “who is he?”. The background is thrilling and gives an adrenaline rush. It managed to create solid hype upon its release. On Twitter, it received 78% votes in favour.

Advertisement

Teaser 2

The second teaser gives a small glimpse of a chilling face-off between Ajay Devgn and his enemies but still leaves you puzzled as it hardly reveals anything about the story. On Twitter, it fetched 74% votes in favour.

Trailer

The trailer of the film finally glimpses us with the main antagonists without revealing much about them. On the other hand, we get to see the roaring avatar of Ajay, who takes on the evil forces single-handedly. Powerful BGM and mind-blowing action are served to us but the basic storyline is still kept under wraps. It received 81% votes on Twitter.

Nazar Lag Jayegi song

Nazar Lag Jayegi is a situational romantic track in Bholaa featuring Ajay Devgn and Amala Paul. It’s a melodious track composed by Ravi Basrur and soothingly sung by Javed Ali. 69% of Twitter voters voted in favour.

Aadha Main Aadhi Vo song

Sung by B Praak and composed by Ravi Basrur, Aadha Main Aadhi Vo is more of a sad melody. It focuses more on the relationship between Ajay and his daughter (presumed). It was liked by 77% of our Twitter voters.

On the whole, Bholaa has received a thumbs up from 76% of Twitter voters and it’s really good considering it’s a remake. It has surpassed Drishyam 2 (73%), indicating a good start on the cards. The bare minimum expectation would be to go past Drishyam 2’s 15.38 crores; the rest of everything will depend on word-of-mouth.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Blasts “They Bully, Harass & Kill Those…” As She Backs AR Rahman’s Old Remark On Bollywood “Gang Working Against Him”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News