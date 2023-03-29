Kareena Kapoor Khan is undeniably is one of the most fashionable actresses we currently have in Bollywood. She can nonchalantly pull off any look. From making basic tee and jeans look uber-cool to giving us major fashion goals whenever she steps out in a saree, the actress always has her fashion game on. Bebo was recently asked about Uorfi Javed, who has taken the fashion world by storm with her bold choices, and the actress was quick to call her brave. Scroll below to read the details!

Kareena, who is known her serving good looks, good looks, and good looks whenever she steps out was recently present at the Fizzy Globet store ( a footwear brand). During the media interaction, Bebo was asked to share her take on Uorfi Javed’s over-the-top sartorial choices and the actress was quick to praise the internet sensation but also said she is not as gusty as Uorfi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During an interaction with Times Now Digital, Kareena Kapoor Khan praised Uorfi Javed for her bold outfits and said, “Fashion is all about expression and freedom of speech. I think that the confidence with which she pulls it off, I think she looks really cool and amazing,” she said, adding, “The fact that she does exactly as she wants, that’s what fashion is all about – when you are comfortable in your own skin and do exactly as you, please. I just love the confidence. I am a confident girl so I am all for confidence. I just love her confidence and the way she walks. Hats off.”

The actress was also asked will she ever even dare to wear outfits like Uorfi Javed. To which Kareena Kapoor Khan confessed that she can rock any outfit, but she is not as courageous as the Bigg Boss OTT fame and said, “I am not as gusty as Uorfi, but I feel it’s extremely brave.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Humbly Acknowledges A Fan’s Selfie Request, Netizens Find The Girl Cuter As One Says “Bebo Se Sundar Uske Saath Selfie Lene Wali…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News