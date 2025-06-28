Squid Game Season 3 introduces the masked billionaires, or the VIPs, again, who transform lethal games into a warped kind of entertainment. Just like Season 1, these characters are rich, clueless, and shockingly cruel, arriving later in the games to watch people suffer for their pleasure.

The interesting part is that despite Squid Game being a global phenomenon today, the creators didn’t opt for A-list Hollywood actors to essay these VIPS. They stuck to mostly lesser-known faces, doing the same awkward, over-the-top feel as the VIPs in the first season.

The VIPs in #SquidGame3 are as vile as ever. Watching them casually sip drinks while mocking the players’ suffering is repulsive. This season leans in harder, giving them more screen time to expose the grotesque gap between the powerful and the powerless. #SquidGameS3 #LeeJungjae pic.twitter.com/8cZvjYunow — KDrama Enthusiast (@kenthusiastic10) June 27, 2025

Who Plays the New VIPs?

David Sayers, Jane Wong, Bryan Bucco, Jordan Lambertoni, and Kevin Yorn all step in as the wealthy, bored voyeurs who cheer on the carnage from their lavish seats.

David Sayers

David Sayers is a British actor from Hastings with strong roots in theatre, having worked in stage plays both in the UK and internationally. On screen, you might have spotted him in a few short films and the Hindi thriller Operation Mayfair.

Jane Wong

Jane Wong, the only woman among the VIPs this time, is from Hong Kong. She has acted in local crime dramas like Raging Fire and Bursting Point, which helped her bring a fierce attitude to this unsettling group.

Bryan Bucco

Bryan Bucco, who comes from New Jersey, is another unique choice. He speaks conversational Korean, as noted on his Backstage profile, and has worked in South Korea as an English teacher, which probably made him a practical addition to this globally diverse series.

Jordan Lambertoni

French actor Jordan Lambertoni is also among the VIPs, and IMDb says he knows Korean as a second language. Recently, he even appeared as an Olympic archer in the South Korean film Amazon Bullseye, showing his flexibility as a performer.

Kevin Yorn

Then there’s Kevin Yorn, who is not even a working actor. He is a veteran Hollywood entertainment attorney and has client, Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of Squid Game, under his law firm Yorn Levine. He is a surprise addition and adds a definite behind-the-scenes aspect to the series.

While the be-masked Front Man and his team are the real puppeteers, these VIPs exist only as superficial, heartless observers who wager on human life as if it were a horse race. They lounge around in comfort, exhibiting no compassion as they down fancy drinks behind their shiny masks. It’s the same grim metaphor of the ultra-rich losing touch with their humanity, but it feels redundant in Season 3 and never acquires greater significance.

Whether you love them or cringe at them, these new VIPs make sure that Squid Game’s twisted social message remains loud and clear.

