Kwon Ji-Yong, popularly known as G-Dragon, is a South Korean rapper, singer, and songwriter who is called the King of K-pop, and for all the right reasons. He enjoys a massive fan base who love and admire him not only for his vocal range or amazing works but also because of his unfiltered personality. He has always been open about his life. Currently, he is leading the band BIGBANG, but previously, he has worked with many other groups.

Getting called King of K-pop doesn’t come easy. His level of popularity among South Korean and global fans is unmatched. But sometimes, staying under the spotlight can affect your mental health. G-Dragon once opened up about something similar, talking about having dark thoughts and how he dealt with them.

Did G-Dragon Ever Consider Stopping The Release Of His Albums?

Well, yes. When the BIGBANG member appeared on tvN’s You Quiz On The Block, he talked about stopping album releases. Per AllKpop, he said, “I once considered stopping album releases. I’ve lived as G-Dragon for over 20 years, but only around five years as Kwon Ji Yong.”

“I’ve received a lot of love and don’t lack anything, but I wondered if I was truly happy—I should be. Despite receiving so much love, outside the stage, I rarely left my studio. Everything was centered there; it became my entire world, like in the movie The Truman Show. I was doing so well that it was hard to ask for support. It felt like I’d be seen as complaining from a place of privilege. Looking back, I don’t think I’d do it again,” he shared.

He further added how, after living as Ji-Yong, he was trying to find G-Dragon once again as he was getting back to his usual routine, to camera, makeup, and meeting other celebrities. The K-Pop icon has been in this industry longer than we could imagine, and somewhere he was weighing under the burden of becoming someone important. During that conversation on that episode in 2024, he explained how he has taken his time to make his comeback.

G-Dragon On His Struggles

The rapper also mentioned the struggles that he faced while being one of the top celebrities in South Korea. He shared, “After living such a flashy life for more than half of my life, situations outside my control arise. I try to manage as much as I can, but I often feel backed into a corner with no answers.”

“I know I should avoid thinking of it as a dead-end and imagine there’s space behind me, but at times, it really felt like I was being cornered. I couldn’t move forward, and I feared that if my mental state deteriorated further, I might start having dark thoughts, so I forced myself to stay centered. I didn’t want to keep repeating those struggles as I did before. Back then, I think my issue was trying too hard to overcome hardship,” he added.

Well, now he is back again with a bang, and has been doing quite well in his professional life!

