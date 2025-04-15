After the 8th episode of the star-studded variety show Good Day, G-Dragon bids farewell to it. The show concluded its production after airing the final episode on April 13, 2025, at 9:10 pm KST. However, the last episode didn’t feature Kim Soo-Hyun at all as the actor was edited out of it because of his controversies involving Kim Sae-Ron. For the unversed, the Queen of Tears actor was allegedly accused of dating Sae-Ron when she was a minor, sparking debate over his choices. The late actress’s family members even claimed that he tried to extort money from her as well, which led to her death.

Even though Soo-Hyun held a press conference to clarify his side of the story, many brands, many celebs have discontinued their bond with the actor. G-Dragon and the production team of MBC’s variety show Good Day also edited the actor’s presence from their show’s finale episode. It featured a compilation of the recording of the theme song, the vocalist’s journey, and studio sessions starring many celebrities.

Sharing a heartfelt gratitude toward Good Day’s audience, G-Dragon, who hosted the show, shared after the final broadcast, “It was an honor to be a part of this. Even though the idea sounded ridiculous at first, the fact that people supported it for a good cause meant everything to me. I laughed so much while filming that I often went home with sore cheeks. Back when I was on break, I only had my BigBang members—now I have 30.”

G-Dragon further stated that the project’s final song will be dedicated to a meaningful cause. He said, “The last puzzle piece will be delivered on behalf of our viewers,” and gestured a heart symbol to complete a heart-shaped puzzle.

The finale episode also featured Jung Hyung-Don and G-Dragon’s reunion 12 years after they collaborated on the Challenge Music Festival. Their on-screen chemistry wooed everyone, and when Hyung-Don delivered a “chill” performance at G-Dragon’s request. Their banter made the cast go, “Now we know why he’s G-Dragon’s guy!” Good Day, over its course, brought together a massive lineup of celebs, including Jo Se-Ho, Code Kunst, Hwang Jung-Min, Lee Soo-Hyuk, Im Si-Wan, Hwang Kwang-Hee, Jung Hae-In, Kim Go-Eun, Chef Ahn Sung-Jae, SEVENTEEN’s BSS unit, aespa, and more.

Kim Soo-Hyun was also a part of the star cast of the 88 liners episode, but because of his recent controversy, the show also got dragged into the mix. So much so that the production team decided to cut him off from the episode. Initially, they drew criticism for not removing the actor completely, and later the production team stated, “We recognize the seriousness of the controversy and are prioritizing viewer sentiment in our editing decisions.”

