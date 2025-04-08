It is not unknown to anyone who follows Korean entertainment that Kim Soo-Hyun has gotten involved in a messy relationship scandal for dating the late actress Kim Sae-Ron. He was one of the guests in G-Dragon’s variety show Good Day, but because of the controversy, he was edited out of that episode. Now, recently, it was revealed which song was done for Good Day. Apparently, G-Dragon chose the 80s hit song, Telepathy by Dosi Brothers.

And ahead of the release of the 7th episode, on April 6, a glimpse of the remake version of the song was shared. Even though it featured many Korean celebrities, including actors and K-pop idols, Kim Soo-Hyun was nowhere to be seen in the preview. Probably, G-Dragon deliberately removed the Queen of Tears actor because of the scandalous situation.

From Jo Se-Ho, Jung Hyung-Don, Defconn, Code Kunst, Hwang Jung-Min, Lee Soo-Hyuk, Im Siwan, Hwang Kwang-Hee, Jung Hae-In, Kian84, Hong Jin-Kyung to Kim Go-Eun, Chef Ahn Sung-Jae, SEVENTEEN’s BSS, aespa and CL, all of them made some contributions to the song as they created a banging remake version of Telepathy. It definitely became as iconic as the original one, as the MBC variety show brought together so many notable personalities. Everyone focused on producing the song, however, Kim Soo-Hyun, who was supposed to be a part of the 88liners episode, was not there in the preview.

While the Telepathy remake song has already garnered a lot of views and has become a hit from the preview, it seems Kim Soo-Hyun’s absence from the production of the song was due to the scandal. Jung Hae-In and Im Siwan have made their appearances in the clip. For those who don’t know, previously, on fan demand and evolving controversy revolving around Soo-Hyun, the actor’s presence from the group was cut short, and even his individual portions were edited out from his episode.

It’s been a month since Kim Soo-Hyun has been getting grilled by netizens and critics for apparently dating Kim Sae-Ron when she was a minor. After her death, many shocking things have been revealed, and even though Soo-Hyun apologized and addressed the issues in a recent press conference, the controversies didn’t subside.

G-Dragon gave his own twist to the remake of Telepathy by incorporating rap and creative infusions. Hwang Kwang-Hee, who witnessed the whole process, was left speechless. Appreciating the former BIGBANG member’s work, he can be heard saying, “This is insane. He’s a true artist.”

G-Dragon trained Jung Hae-In in vocal coaching and advised him on how to interpret the lyrics from an actor’s point of view. Hae-In immediately got the hang of it after the producer’s comment. Check out the video clip here:

