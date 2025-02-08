We know K-pop for its vibrant songs, beautiful music videos, costumes, and electrifying concerts. Idols make fans feel so comfortable that the parasocial relationship seems real sometimes. But what about the extreme hard work and possessiveness that some people show that might be detrimental to the idols? SEVENTEEN’s Boo Seungkwan once addressed the concern.

Positive comments are amazing, of course, but what about the entitled individual who does not think twice before making a scathing comment on social media or even stalking their idols to the point that they might have mental health issues? Yes. These happen, and these are some darker realities of K-pop that many idols fear to speak about. But SEVENTEEN’s Boo Seungkwan is not one of them.

Boo Seungkwan Spoke Up Against Toxic Standards In The Industry

For K-pop fans, you already know what is going on with HYBE. For the uninitiated, HYBE is a company started by Bang Si Hyuk, the mastermind behind the world-famous band BTS. But now, the things coming up against his new company and him are atrocious. On top of that, K-pop’s toxic culture has always been a part of the industry, and it’s more visible now than ever. Idols have unfortunately even passed away because of these toxic treatments.

Mega K-pop sensation SEVENTEEN, who are now reigning in the hearts of fans, have stepped up to talk about this. Their vocalist, dancer, and best MC, Boo Seungkwan, was brave enough to write a whole caption on Instagram addressing the issue as politely as possible.

He also showed empathy towards the NewJeans members, which showcased the unity among the groups headed by the same parent company. Seungkwan not only raised his voice against the toxic culture in the industry but also reprimanded toxic fans who did not treat their K-pop idols as humans.

An excerpt from his note read, “I no longer want to see us hurt each other. I’ve tried to quietly endure it, hoping things would pass, but I can’t stay silent any longer. My fans, my members, and my fellow artists work tirelessly, and I won’t just stand by while they’re hurt.”

He very politely warned some toxic people who guise themselves as ‘fans’ to not treat idols as puppets and not underestimate them. There have been numerous incidents where people known as saesangs have stalked idols, threatened them obsessively, and written hate comments. This still has not stopped.

SEVENTEEN Seungkwan’s step at publicly addressing this without fearing the consequences is bold and perhaps will encourage other idols to speak up.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: My Dearest Nemesis Star Moon Ka-Young Sports Dramatic Short Hair & Exudes Hot Fashion Core In New Photos

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News