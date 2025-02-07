Formerly known as NewJeans, the K-pop girl band has changed their group’s name and recently announced it to the public. Here’s how people have been reacting to it.

NewJeans is a South Korean girl band featuring Danielle, Hanni, Minji, Haerin, and Hyein. They have been active since 2022. However, last year on November 29, the band released an official statement of terminating their contract with the label ADOR, a sub-label of HYBE. Since then, even though they have been active while completing all of their tasks, they have not used their band’s name anywhere.

This led to many speculations about the girl gang changing their official name. Many even discussed the probable possibilities. Now, they have declared their name in another announcement, and it has sparked mixed reactions from their fans. Read ahead to find out more about it.

On February 6, 2025, the group formed a new account on Instagram and shared several updates along with their new name. They revealed their changed name would be ‘NJZ’. Several new pictures of the group members have been posted from the account. It also stated that the fans would be in for an “exciting journey with NJZ in 2025!”

It was also announced that the group will headline at the ComplexCon 2025 Hong Kong and will perform their new music. Many shared their excitement about the band being back and hyped the artists by tweeting on X (formerly known as Twitter) saying, “Woohoo!!!! Let’s go NJZ!!!!! Excited about the redebut!!! I miss y’all so much!!!” Another fan wrote, “LET’S GOOOOOOO WELCOME BACK NJZ!!! we love you so much, looking forward to what you five are cooking.” One of them commented, “I can’t wait for NJZ World Tour.”

However, a few Korean fans stated their disappointment in the name change. One of them said, “Can’t we continue to call them NewJeans? It suits them so well. It’s a pity.”

Now in a recent conversation with a Korean media outlet, their previous label ADOR has commented on NewJeans’ decision to change their name to NJZ. In an official statement, they shared, “We find it very unfortunate that the members made this decision unilaterally before the legal judgment of the validity of the exclusive contract was made. We welcome NewJeans or their legal representatives at any time to resolve any misunderstandings and discuss the group’s future plans.”

Amid all of the announcements, NJZ’s new logo attracted a few criticisms from the netizens. The logo featured a graphical mimic of scratched and metallic style. However, people started to accuse the girl gang of plagiarising Aespa. Aespa’s band logo is known for its metallic and chromatic graphical logo.

As soon as NJZ (NewJeans) was getting lashed at, their fandom came in support of them and defended the band by saying, “Are all grey logos aespa? Just where do you see aespa? I love both groups but they both have such different vibes.”

Well, what are your thoughts about NewJeans’ new name? Let us know.

