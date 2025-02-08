Being a Kpop idol is not a piece of kimbap at all. It’s hard and gruelling and Yoon Jeonghan knows all about it. Now he is the heartthrob of many CARATs and an incredible vocalist from SEVENTEEN but he had to train hard to become the star he is today.

He is considered one of the most attractive idols in Kpop, particularly among idols with attractive faces. Here’s more about his trainee journey.

Yoon Jeonghan’s 2 year training period before he became a loved idol

SEVENTEEN are at the pinnacle of success and rightfully so! With sold out albums and stadium concerts they have maintained their unparalleled grit and quality of music for more than 10 years. The 13 members work hard day and night to give the fans the best stage while also making iconic songs like Aju Nice, Shadow, Maestro and Super.

They all had different times of training as a group and among them Jeonghand had trained for two years before debut. But surprisingly he had one of the shortest training periods! Choi Seungchol had the longest training of 5 years.

Surprisingly Jeonghan was spotted by a staff of Pledis at a shopping centre! This is when he was asked to audition and he was selected as a trainee.

He joined in 2013 at 17 and said that since he was in the middle of the age bracket from older to younger members in SEVENTEEN, he was the mediator. During a Weverse interview he said in Korean, “I was 18 when I started out as a trainee and I grew close to the ones who started before me. But I was one of the last people to join, and when any of the younger trainees who joined like me had a problem they talked to me.”

They all worked excruciatingly hard for where they are now and it’s paying off! At present Jeonghan has started his mandatory military service so he could not accompany the members for the latest world tour. Nonetheless he will join them again in activities once his tenure is over. What do you think about his training stories?

