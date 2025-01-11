If you are a fan of Korean Pop music and love your Idols, you’d know the pain of seeing the male idols go to their military services. For the unversed, every South Korean man needs to complete a mandatory military service in their country and can be exempted only under special circumstances. They must serve from 18 to 21 months and go between the ages of 18 to 30 approximately.

Now that the technical information is out of the way, let’s get to the real part. Brace yourselves CARATS because your favourite band SEVENTEEN will have members going to the military soon. But don’t worry, they will come back within a blink of an eye! See BTS who went two years ago and are already coming back. So hold on as we explore who will go to the military first from SEVENTEEN and other Kpop bands.

Hoshi of SEVENTEEN to go to his mandatory military service

The 13 member band is on the highest mountain right now with immense success from their latest albums and sold out arenas on world tours. On top of that they received the Grand Prize for a second year now and won all the big three awards in South Korea. From brand endorsements to millions of fans SEVENTEEN is proving why they are the ‘maestro’ of music.

Apart from their group success the subunit BSS is back! Composing Boo Seung-kwan, Lee Seok-min (DK), and Kwon Soon-young (Hoshi) — has returned with their much-anticipated comeback, Teleparty.

But in all this happiness and new music from the beloved members, CARATS are aware of the looming elephant in the room. Hoshi is set to enlist in the military soon along with Doyoung, and Kang Daniel . Hoshi is known for his exceptional dance arsenal and talent as the main dancer, vocalist, and leader of the group’s performance unit.

Fans have already expressed their sadness about this inevitable moment on social media. However CARATS already had this experience with Jeonghan from SEVENTEEN who is serving in the military right now. The oldest member of SEVENTEEN – S Coups aka Choi Seung-cheol – has been exempted from the military due to his ACL injury and surgery.

On the other hand Jun, The8 and Joshua will not have to enlist probably because Jun and Minghao hold Chinese citizenship while Joshua has a US citizenship.

All in all, it will be hard for fans to see them enlist but don’t worry they will come back soon! In the meantime, let’s reminisce about their old videos and songs shall we?

