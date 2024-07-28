Starring Jung Hae-in and Jung So-min as the lead couple, the tvN romantic comedy will follow the story of Choi Seung-hyo and Bae Seok-ryu. This new series promises to be a heartwarming and feel-good story, which has already piqued the interest of K-drama fans. As you wait for this drama to premiere, here’s everything you need to know about Love Next Door.

Love Next Door: Cast

Jung Hae-in as Choi Seung-hyo. Jung Hae-in made his debut in showbiz in 2014 with the drama Bride of the Century and rose to popularity with his role in the 2017 fantasy drama While You Were Sleeping. Hae-in, who left an impression on the audience with his projects like Something in the Rain, Snowdrop, and One Spring Night, will be seen as a very successful architect, Choi Seung-ho in Love Next Door.

Jung So-min as Bae Seok-ryu

Known for her roles in K-dramas like Alchemy of Souls, My Roommate Is A Gumiho, Soul Mechanic, and Monthly Magazine Home, Jung So-min will star as Bae Seok-ryu in Love Next Door. She will portray the role of a childhood prodigy who faces challenging events once she enters into the corporate world.

Kim Ji-eun as Jung Mo-eum

Kim Ji-eun started out as a model and then debuted in showbiz in 2019. She gained recognition due to her role in MBC’s espionage thriller The Veil. Ji-eun will play Jung Mo-eum in Love Next Door, who will play the role of a childhood friend of Seung-hyo and Seok-ryu.

Yun Ji-on as Kang Dan-ho

Yun Ji-on debuted in the South Korean entertainment industry in 2016. To date, he has appeared in supporting roles in various films and dramas, including Monthly Magazine Home, You Are My Spring, and Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds. Ji-on will portray the role of reporter Kang Dan-ho in Love Next Door.

Love Next Door: Plot

Choi Seung-hyo and Bae Seok-ryu have known each other since childhood due to their respective mothers’ friendship. The two have shared memories like bathing together at a women’s bathhouse and drinking banana milk. However, fate took them in separate ways. Years later, Seung-hyo becomes South Korea’s top architect, and Seok-ryu, an academically gifted woman, excels until she faces a career setback. The two unexpectedly reunite in the same neighborhood. Their rekindled friendship and new challenges set the stage for Love Next Door, which explores themes of friendship, love, and overcoming personal obstacles.

Love Next Door: Release Date

This 16-episode series will premiere on August 17 on TVN’s channel for South Korean viewers and on Netflix for international viewers. Love Next Door will air every Saturday and Sunday until October 6. The channel recently shared the first official teaser of the K-drama, which features tidbits about it.

