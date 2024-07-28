There was once a time when Korean dramas were an obscure guilty pleasure and most people did not know about it. However, after Netflix decided to include some amazing Korean dramas into their list, the shows coming out of South Korea have become a movement of their own. If you are already familiar with the world of the amazing stories of Korean dramas then you probably know that once you start watching one story you cannot stop.

If you are a lover of time travel and fantasy then you must have seen Lovely Runner recently. It’s the perfect tale of a fan falling in love with their idol but there is a twist! She has to time travel and pass many hurdles before she can meet him and even save him! Now that you have binge-watched the K drama and it’s finished, you must be sad; but, do not worry because we have you covered! These are the 5 K dramas that you can watch after you have finished Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon’s superhit drama!

Sound of Magic

This Ji Chan Wook starrer is going to make you feel whole and nostalgic because the story is so bittersweet! It has magic, romance, some tears and a lot of music! This fantasy musical by the director of Itaewon Class, Kim Sung-yoon, is something completely new and the musical K Drama will stay with you long after watching it. Based on the popular Webtoon Annarasumanara (an invented Korean word for “abracadabra”) by Ha Il-Kwon, Sound of Magic is one of the first K dramas that is a musical and shows a magical world. It touches on the subjects of mental health, friendship, and imagination; so, get ready to feel all emotions with this one!

Cast – Ji Chang-Wook, Choi Sung-eun, and Hwang In-your

Queen of Tears

This is not a time travel or magical k drama but do not be disappointed because this is a love story that will bring you to tears. A chaebol heiress and Queens department store CEO Hong Hae-in meets Queens group legal director Baek Hyun-woo who is stuck in a mundane marriage. The marriage is loveless so to speak and Hyun-woo feels suffocated by his in-laws and cold wife who hardly speaks to him. So, he decides to bite the bullet and ask for a divorce. This is when things take a complete turn.

Cast- Kim Je-hyun, Yoo Sang-won, Jang Jin-wook, Jang Young-woo, Kim Tae-hun, Heo Do-yun, Jo Su-yeong.

A Time Called You

This is a whole new level of time travel story where a grieving woman is magically transported to 1998 where she meets a man who has an uncanny resemblance with her late lover. It is a remake of a hugely popular Taiwanese series Someday or One Day. So buckle up because this drama will make you wrack your brains while making you feel all the feels!

Cast- Gu Yeon-jun, Jeon Yeo-been, Han Jun-hee, Kang Hoon, Jung In-gyu, Daniel Kim, Gu Yeon-jun, Harrison Xu, Jung In-gyu.

Mr Queen

This fun comedy/romance drama will make you think about a lot of aspects of society! The story starts with a man named Jang Bong-Hwan who is a world-famous chef. He works at the President’s Blue House. This man is free-spirited and is a big flirt but somehow finds his way back in time and lodges into the body of Queen Kim So-Yong in the Joseon dynasty. This K drama is going to be a breath of fresh air!

Cast- Shin Hye-sun , Kim So-yong , Kim Jung-hyun , King Cheoljong , Seol In-ah , Jo Hwa Jin , Lee Jae-won.

The Atypical Family

This story is about Bok Gwi-ju and his family. They are not just any other normal family and they have superpowers! All the members of the family except his father have peculiar powers that come from a long line of ancestors. Gwi-ju’s power is to travel back in time but it is both a blessing and a curse that makes him meet Do Da-Hae who helps him. He loses his powers when he suffers from depression and his family also loses their powers due to modern-day stress-related problems like insomnia, anxiety, and so on. But Do Da Hee is the one who can help them.

Cast- Chun Woo-hee, Do Da-hae, Jang Ki-Yong, Bok Gwi-joo, Ko Du-shim

So, here are the 5 amazing K dramas you can watch after you finish Lovely Runner. Make sure to sit with your favorite snacks and some tissues for the happy and sad tears!

