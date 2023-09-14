‘A Time Called You’ is currently leading the chart boards as it was one of the most anticipated series among the fandom to release. The Netflix series is creating a stir online, but not for good reasons. Korean netizens are pointing out all the unrealistic portrayals of Korea in the series, and the K-drama has become a target of online hate.

While fans were eager to see Ahn Hyo Seop and Jeon Yeo-been together on-screen for the first time, romancing each other, it seems the plot disappointed them to a certain extent. Scroll ahead to read more about the netizens’ reactions to it.

‘A Time Called You’ is inspired by a Taiwanese original. Despite not living up to the original, the fans are also disappointed with the inaccurate portrayal of Korea in the series. As the K-drama starring Ahn Hyo Seop and Jeon Yeo-been is made on the backdrop of the year 1998, things shown in the show didn’t match the era, and the netizens couldn’t focus on the drama given all the inaccuracies.

First, the high schoolers riding scooters. Back in the time, most high schoolers were not allowed to ride them, and they needed to have a license. Even if you did one, it was offensive. Next, while the leads were supposed to go to a countryside high school, in the series ‘A Time Called You’, the makers showed Yonsei University for the outside shots and used sets for the inside, which even looked quite prestigious and expensive and didn’t tick the criteria of being a ‘countryside high school’.

Most schools back then used black board and chalk and not the magic marker boards used in the series starring Ahn Hyo Seop. Not only these, but the school uniforms also didn’t match the era. The female leads of the show wore shirts with ribbons and short skirts, while in reality, it was all long and plain. The girls used to wear ties and not ribbons.

Now, Korean netizens and viewers have shared their opinion about it on the platform Thequoo. One wrote, “The historical evidence is really messed up..”

Another penned, “You rode a scooter to school? At 98???

You may have heard that it is a school without a principal or a school with a trash can.”

One of the viewers commented, “It seems like a drama that only focuses on looking pretty haha.”

Another mocked, “Aside from everything else… the scooter… hahaha, since this is a Taiwanese drama to begin with, I think it was a possible setting… Who rides a scooter to school in Korea?”

Well, have you watched ‘A Time Called You’ yet? Let us know your thoughts about it.

