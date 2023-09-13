The South Korean girl band Red Velvet has been making headlines ever since its members’ contract renewal discussions began. The five members of the group have different contract expiration dates. While Seulgi’s contract renewal was confirmed by the band’s agency, SM Entertainment, Irene is rumoured to opt out of the group and not renewing her contract with the company. Scroll down to read the scoop.

In the K-pop music industry, most idols began their careers by signing contracts with agencies. While many are grouped in separate bands, some choose to go solo.

Back in 2014, Red Velvet made its musical debut as a four-member lineup with their single Happiness. Almost a year later, the fifth member, Yeri, joined the group. Now, Irene, the group’s leader,is rumoured to not be renewing her contract with SM Entertainment.

As per a report by Star News Korea, Irene is considering her way out from her long-term agency, SM Entertainment. The report added that the band’s leader is considering not renewing her contract is the reason why the group has refrained from any kind of activities since their R to V concert in London that was held in June 2023. Moreover, the band has not released any music since the end of last year.

Red Velvet consists of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri. So far, Seulgi’s contract has been renewed by the agency, which means the five members have different expiration dates. Also, three months ahead of their contract expiration, members are allowed to reach out to different agencies.

Now, since Irene is rumoured to be considering not continuing her agreement with SM Entertainment, the band’s fans are worried if the group will be able to fulfil their promise of releasing their third album that they teased in August.

