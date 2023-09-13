The South Korean actress Kim Hieora has been receiving a lot of praise for portraying a psychotic b*tch and evil spirit in the K-drama, ‘The Uncanny Encounter 2′. She also got a huge appreciation for her role in The Glory. While she was basking in the happiness of her successful K-dramas, a rumour got stuck with her and created a stir on the internet that completely changed Hieora’s life completely.

It all began with the allegations that the actress was involved with the Big Sanji group of S Girls’ Middle School, which was known for bullying, verbal assaults and blackmail. Korean media outlet Dispatch reported the allegations and claimed that a victim had come forward to reveal the same. However, Hieora and her agency, Gram Entertainment, have dismissed all the allegations and stated that she was not involved in such practices.

Following this, Dispatch had released a transcripted telephonic conversation between the alleged victim and The Uncanny Encounter actress that led Gram Entertainment to pursue legal action.

Now, Dispatch has revealed that Kim Hieora has apologized seven times to three victims. Initially, the actress reportedly called the three for the first time and apologised. Then she met two of the victims in person and apologized to them. Later, Kim again issued a statement and apologized to two of them.

Dispatch claimed that Hieora began to reach out to these three victims, who were not Dispatch informants, on May 19 over phone calls, then she visited them and apologized to them. According to the media outlet, before denying the school violence allegations on Instagram, Kim Hieora texted the three victims, “I hope you don’t misunderstand me”. However, the victims were so shocked by Kim’s changes of words that they expressed frustration and asked, “Then what do you call your actions of hitting us?”.

Dispatch further claimed that as two of the victims had forgiven Kim Hieora due to her sincere apology they didn’t inform the media outlet. However, the other one refused to accept the apology and thus Kim wanted to meet her first and apologise in person. According to KBIZoom reports, an acquaintance said, “As soon as the school violence report broke out, Kim Hieora asked for the contact information first. I wondered why she was in such a hurry?”.

Later, all the victims had accepted her apology, but when Kim Hieora denied the allegations they revealed the truth. A victim told Dispatch, “I want to believe in her sincerity when apologizing to me in May. I tried to forget the painful memories when I saw her tears. But seeing her denying the school violence allegation…. my heart hurts again. I want her to admit her faults”.

In addition, Dispatch has also come across a comment by a family member of a victim during its investigation. The comment, which was released in 201X, had hinted at Kim Hieora’s school violence. It read, “Kids like you are hiding your past and openly doing activities. This interview is so funny. I’ll reveal it one day when you become more famous”.

A victim confessed, “I didn’t know that it would be this difficult to tell the truth. Why do the third parties come forward to slander and frame the victims? They didn’t even know what happened to us…” It has been reported that the victims are still anxious about such malicious attacks, pressure and threats.

