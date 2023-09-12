Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938 actor Kim Bum is one of the most-loved South Korean actors in the Korean entertainment industry. Apart from acting, he is also a model, singer and dancer. The K-drama fans religiously follow and admire Kim Bum for his brilliant acting skills along with good looks.

Kim Bum or Kim Sang Bum shot to fame as one of the four boys of F4 on the 2009 romantic Korean drama ‘Boys Over Flowers’, which was nothing but a visual treat. Not only in South Korea, but the show was loved and admired by fans across the globe and is undoubtedly considered to be one of the primary factors that fueled the Korean wave in the years following the show’s release.

And, now when Kim Bum announced his upcoming fan meeting in Seoul, it received immense love and the tickets were completely sold out in just one minute. On Thursday, King Kong by Starship released a statement revealing, “Kim Bum’s ‘2023 Kim Bum Asia Fan Meeting in Seoul – Between U and Me’ achieved overwhelming response, with tickets being completely snapped up a mere minute after sales were officially opened.”

Based on the increasing influence and popularity across the continent, the Law School star is scheduled to travel across five different Asian cities, namely Tokyo, Jakarta, Bangkok, Manila, and Cebu as a part of his fan meet tour. Seoul will be Kim Bum’s concluding city.

According to reports, Kim Bum, who is extremely dedicated towards his fans, is so focused about these fan meetings that he himself gets involved in the design of the official merchandise, which are specifically crafted for these meetings, apart from planning specific corners and stages for the gatherings.

