This is exciting news for all the Jun-ho fans. Lee Jun-ho is going to hold his first solo fan meeting across Asian cities from October to spanning till December. Lee Jun-ho is one of the most popular celebrities in South Korea who not only has an identity as an actor but also as an idol. Now, his massive fanbase is waiting for the ticket price to get revealed and at the same time, wonder whether it would create a hole in their pockets. Scroll ahead and read.

Lee-Jun-ho created a massive wave among his fans with his on-screen chemistry with YoonA in King The Land, which led them to speculate that they might be dating in real life. While anything can happen, and we cannot just put a pin on it, the celebs have clarified that there’s nothing going on between them. Hmmm!

Now, Lee Jun-ho is going to hold his first solo fan meeting tour of 2023 and according to JYP Entertainment, the idol will have JUNHO THE MOMENT 2023 in different Asian cities. Starting with Taipei in October, Macau, Manila, Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta in November and Singapore and Bangkok in December.

Check out the list below as shared on Twitter (now X):

LEE JUNHO 1st FANMEETING TOUR

<JUNHO THE MOMENT 2023> ➠ 10.14 TAIPEI

➠ 11.04 MACAU

➠ 11.11 MANILA

➠ 11.18 KUALA LUMPUR

➠ 11.25 JAKARTA

➠ 12.02 HONG KONG

➠ 12.08 SINGAPORE

➠ 12.10 BANGKOK#이준호 #LEEJUNHO#준호 #JUNHO#JUNHO_THE_MOMENT_2023 pic.twitter.com/Ds5IONOSBG — LEE JUNHO Official (@follow_leejunho) September 12, 2023

While, his massive fanbase cannot wait to meet their King in real life, there are a few people who got disappointed wondering the cost of the ticketing. One wrote, “Wowwwww!!! This is huge!!! Congratulations everyone!!! Thank you oppa and congrats on your first single world tour! you’re the best!”

Another K-entertainment lover penned, “I’m so happy for all of the fans who have been waiting to see you for a long time! Fans, get your tickets, cheer him for me and enjoy our King !”

An upset fan commented, “Ohmy….. how I wish but my savings isn’t enough yet”

One shared ticketing rules, “Ticketing service for KL & SG • Service fee: RM25 per ticket • Fully refund ticket fee + 50% service fee if cannot secure • Open 8 slots • Experienced.”

A few even mentioned YoonA in their comments.

Well, even though the ticket price and the venue of the meetings haven’t been disclosed yet, we think that the 2PM’s idol will have quite a soaring ticket range. Even then, his massive fans won’t hesitate to book it to meet their favourite idol.

