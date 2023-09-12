The South Korean actress Kim Hieora, known for playing the bully in The Glory, has been in the news for a week for all the wrong reasons. It all began with the allegations that the actress was involved with the Big Sanji group of S Girls’ Middle School, which was known for bullying, verbal assaults and blackmail. The allegations were reported by Dispatch, which claimed that a victim had come forward to reveal the same. However, Hieora and her agency have dismissed the allegations, stating that she was not involved in such practices. Now, following the statements and conversations released by the media outlet, the actress’ agency, Gram Entertainment, is pursuing legal action.

Last week, the media outlet also released a transcribed version of a phone conversation between Hieora and her alleged bullying victim. The outlet was in the middle of an investigation about the incident.

Now, as per a report by Allkpop, Gram Entertainment, which has been defending Kim Hieora since the beginning of the debate, is taking legal action against Dispatch for defaming the actress. The agency has claimed that the media outlet has showcased only one side of the story and treated it as a fact.

The agency’s statement read, “Hello, this is Gram Entertainment. We apologise for causing disturbance to many due to the controversy surrounding our actress Kim Hieora. We apologise to everyone who has been disappointed or harmed by this issue.” “Today, the label expresses regret toward the particular media outlet that has one-sidedly treated a story from the informant as if it were a proven fact. We therefore decided to initiate legal proceedings against them for defaming our actress and causing harm to all those who are unrelated to the issue.”

The agency made it clear that they would not hesitate to take serious action against anyone who tries to narrate one-sided claims and present unproven facts. They wrote, “We present the actions taken by the said media outlet and plan to take severe legal action against anyone who will further make one-sided claims about unproven facts from now on.”

“We once again emphasise our intent to defend ourselves legally against the malicious gestures aimed toward our actress and will try our best to protect our signed artists to the best of our abilities.”

Gram Entertainment further mentioned that Dispatch had edited the alleged victim’s account in order to make it sound critical. They claimed that Dispatch suggested making their story “less explicit” if Kim Hieroa was ready to admit the accusations. The agency has mentioned that the Uncanny Encounter 2 star and the informant have come to an understanding regarding the issue but Dispatch postponed their article about the end of the controversial drama.

