Today, we have brought to you one of the most crucial love triangles between three South Korean actors. Well, not really a love triangle, but in my head, it is – I am talking about Lee Min Ho- Bae Suzy- Lee Dong Wook. Even though their relationship timeline is different, it could have become a love triangle of the decade. Did you know before getting into a brief romance with Dong Wook, Suzy was in a three-year-long relationship with Min Ho? Yes, that’s right.

And it was The King actor who had made the first move towards Suzy even though he was worried that his personality might scare her off. Well, that’s the power of love. Let’s dive into to know what happened between the two of them.

While every saesang (a term commonly used for obsessive fans) has been wondering whom Lee Min Ho has been dating since Bae Suzy, and it seems the Legend of the Blue Sea actor has been single ever since. The actress-singer, Bae Suzy was in a relationship with Min Ho for three years before parting ways. Back in 2015, a report by Soompi stated that Lee Min Ho had taken the first step to ask Suzy out. A close source of the actor once revealed that Min Ho likes his women to be “bright and cute” and “Suzy fit that ideal type perfectly.”

Min Ho was extremely attracted towards Bae Suzy, and the Korean star was also spotted at a VIP screening of Lee’s movie Gangnam 1970. A source revealed the portal, “His personality made it a difficult choice for him to approach her at first because he was worried that it would affect her more negatively.” But, the actor did make the move, and the duo grew closer to each other. As another insider mentioned, “They were both busy with their schedules and commercial shoots, but they made time to see each other and go on dates.”

However, after three wonderful years of their relationship, when Bae Suzy and Lee Min Ho parted ways in 2017, their agency came forward to make the statements. While JYP Entertainment wrote, “It’s true that they have broken up. They have decided to remain good friends in the industry,” MYM Entertainment stated, “It is true that they both broke up recently. The reasons and exact time period is a personal matter so we cannot confirm that. Please understand.”

Well, years later, Bae Suzy had stirred up the internet with her dating rumours with Lee Dong Wook in 2018. The good news had hit in March, but within May, their break-up reports surfaced everywhere. King Kong by Starship shared in a statement, “It’s true that Lee Dong-wook and Suzy have broken up. They naturally grew apart as they became busier.”

Well, which ex-couple do you think looked better – Lee Min Ho and Bae Suzy or Lee Dong Wook and Bae Suzy?

