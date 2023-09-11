The members of the South Korean boy band BTS share a special bond with their fans. The seven members of the group never fail to interact with their fans on a regular basis and keep them updated about their professional lives. J-Hope, who is currently training for mandatory military services, was also once holding a live stream in HYBE’s building when he took his five million fans on a tour of the building, including the bathroom, due to this reason. Scroll down to read the scoop.

J-Hope, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok began his journey in the music industry in 2013, along with his six bandmates. He also made his solo debut last year with his album Jack In The Box and broke various records.

Earlier this year, the K-pop star became the second member of the band to get enlisted for military training after the eldest one, Jin. He is currently training and is keeping his fans updated about his progress in the military. But, back in 2021, the idol was so scared of the dark in the HYBE building that he took his five million fans to the bathroom with him.

As per Koreaboo, J-Hope was holding a live stream to interact with the ARMYs as he was along in the large HYBE building. During the first hour, he was in BTS’ practice room as he danced to some music. As he was set to leave the studio, he turned off the lights and realised how it was pitch dark and the only light in the room was coming from his phone’s screen.

Seemingly J-Hope was a bit scared as he kept the live stream going while walking in the building. The Jack In The Box singer had almost five million people watching him when he went to the bathroom to wash his hands. He also roamed around in the building’s lobby and used a lift to reach to the studio.

The singer also played BTS’ track Permission To Dance but did not admit that he was scared. He later revealed that being alone in the dark building was a bit scary for him and left his fans in awe of him.

Reacting to the incident, a Twitter user wrote, “HI MOM, HOBI TOOK ME TO HYBE’S BATHROOM AND WITH HIM GOSH,” while another penned, “Hobi is seriously giving us a whole hybe building tour…. we’ve literally gone from the dance practice room to the bathroom, then the elevator, and now his studio.”

HI MOM, HOBI TOOK ME TO HYBE'S BATHROOM AND WITH HIM GOSH pic.twitter.com/ht4HvV6SgI — brie⁷𖧷 busy 📚 (@brielives) July 25, 2021

“Biggest flex? hobi brought us to hybe’s dance studio, washroom and elevator for free,” penned a third one.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

