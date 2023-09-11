The South Korean girl band BLACKPINK’s members are currently at the peak of their careers. But stardom does come with its own consequences, and the quartet has been the talk of the time during various incidents. Their dressing style and fashion choices are also often criticised by the audience, and the latest one to hear it from them is Lisa. The Thai rapper was recently announced as one of the performers at Crazy Horse Paris, and her Chinese netizens are not happy about it.

The rapper is not only a part of the K-pop band but also has a solo career which she focuses on. She is the most followed South Korean artist on Instagram and enjoys a massive fan base across the globe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lisa, whose real name is Lalisa Manobal, is all set to take the stage of Crazy Horse Paris for its five shows from 28 to 30 September. As per the announcement, the 26-year-old will be singing her tracks, such as But I Am A Good Girl, Crisis? What Crisis!? and more. It seems to be a big deal for the idol as French BLINKS are already excited about it and cannot keep calm.

lisa will be performing 5 exclusive shows on september 28, 29 & 30th at the crazy horse paris! pic.twitter.com/Z7zk4kHNUP — 🖤✨ (@jenniesrenes) September 6, 2023

For the unversed, Crazy Horse Paris involves performances by n*de female dancers and a variety of other shows between each n*de performance. While her fans are eagerly waiting to groove to her tracks, Lisa is being criticised for her fashion choices by Chinese netizens. As per AllKpop, Weibo, a social media platform, is seeing many users slamming Lisa for wearing “revealing clothes.” A user wrote, “Cardi b is trying her best to go from a stripper to global superstar, while someone went from shining stage to stripper, figure it out,” and added the hashtag “LisaCrazyHorse.”

Another one penned, “Fans complained every day that her clothes were revealing, but the real owner went to dance on the Crazy Horse show.”

Her latest post on Instagram is also filled with these comments. One wrote, “Have you become an idol for striptease? Have you trained for many years to become the cheapest woman?” while another commented, “I felt really disappointed about the development of feminism, you are not good enough to be an idol.”

Some fans mentioned how many teenage girls follow Lisa as an idol and her performing with some n*de dancers at the Crazy Horse Show will have a negative impact on them.

Earlier, BLACKPINK’s Jennie was criticised for her clothes and sensual act in the web series The Idol.

What are your views on Lisa being one of the performers at Crazy Horse Paris? Let us know in the comments.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When ‘Good Manager’ Star Lee Jun-ho Had A Sizzling Kiss With Namkoong Min Giving A Surprise To The Audience After Winning KBS’ Best Couple Award, Here’s What Happened!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News