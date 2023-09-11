It’s not so easy to come out about one’s sexual identity, and it gets double hard if you are a celebrity and millions of people follow you. However, the third-generation K-pop artist Jiae, a former Wassup band member, had come out about her sexual identity long back. Now, she has finally introduced her girlfriend to the world.

From the pictures, it is quite evident how much Jiae loves her girlfriend and well, to be honest, we all are rooting for them. Scroll ahead to check out the post and how her fans and social media users are reacting.

A few hours back, former Wassup member Jiae took to her Instagram handle and shared a few pictures, introducing the love of her life to the world. Along with the images, she captioned it as, “my gf🌈👩‍❤️‍👩 How’s it look?”

Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 지애 (@ji.aee)

In the pictures, Jiae and her non-celebrity girlfriend can be seen enjoying an exhibition and recording some moments together. In other images, Jiae can be seen planting a kiss on her girlfriend’s neck, while in others, we can see the two of them enjoying a photobooth session. Now, her fans are super excited to see the two of them as a couple.

One wrote, “You’re super cute together ❤️”, while another commented, “Congratulations 🎊”.

One of the fans penned, “So happy for you 💛💛💛”, another fan called them ‘cute’. One of the comments read, “Congratulations on making your relationship public.”

Jiae, who made her debut with the group Wassup in 2013, was all over the news after she accepted her bisexuality and came out in public. She had revealed it in January 2021 and said, “I love men and women. I have a lovely girlfriend, and I am so happy.” Afterwards, she further urged, “I wanted to continue to work hard like I am now, make music, and sing in a world without prejudice. If you don’t mind, I want to do music at an agency without prejudice. If you’re interested, please DM me.”

Well, congratulations to the K-pop idol Jiae for introducing her girlfriend and making her relationship public.

