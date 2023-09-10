Doppelgangers are for real. But it’s nothing short of miraculous if they exist in the same country and the same industry. Here, we are talking about actresses Song Hye Kyo and Han So Hee, and ITZY’s Ryunjin. All three names that we mentioned are well-known faces of Korea’s showbiz industry. At one point, it was also reported that Song Hye Kyo and Han So Hee would be uniting for a revenge drama after their exemplary performances in The Glory and My Name, respectively.

Fans have been drawing comparisons between Han So Hee and Song Hye Kyo ever since they took the Hallyuwood by storm with they led gut-wrenching Netflix dramas The Glory and My Name, delivering a hard-hitting presentation of bullying – a regressive but common behaviour in Korean schools that involves a real or perceived notion of power imbalance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joining the list of doppelgangers in South Korean girl group Itzy’s Ryunjin who also enjoys massive popularity for her perfect visuals. Korean netizens have been comparing Song Hye Kyo, Han So Hee, and Ryunjin’s visuals, joking they could easily pass as relatives if not siblings.

On September 8, ITZY attended the Canada Goose Brand Event looking stunning in a turtle neck crop top, but onlookers honestly mistook her for Han So Hee, and honestly, we would too.

Take a look below:

Omg Ryujin looks so pretty here, a cross between Song Hye Kyo and Han So Hee 😍 pic.twitter.com/HS04LQ7HhE — Karla ⟭⟬⁷✘⁵ (@karladmd) September 10, 2023

Some fans also went on to mention that Ryunjin looks like what Song Hye Kyo and Han So Hee’s child would do, while also pleading with the K-pop idol to explore acting because that face card would never decline.

If han so hee and song hye kyo had a daughter it would be her 😭 the actress face 😵‍💫 ryujin pls act 🙏 — andi (@autumnyejisu) September 8, 2023

Talking about the professional front, Song Hye Kyo is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming drama ‘The Price of Confession’ in which she will seen portraying the role of an art teacher entangled in a murder case.

Han So Hee, is looking forward to the premiere of her upcoming drama ‘Gyeongseong Creature’ which features her opposite Park Seo Joon.

As for Ryunjin, she will be performing in the UK with her girl group ITZY.

Can you also find an uncanny resemblance among Song Hye Kyo, Han So Hee, and Ryunjin? Let Us Know In the Space Below.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: BTS’ J-Hope’s Viral Picture Posing in Military Uniform With His Comrade Breaks The Internet, ARMY Gushes Over Singer’s Fresh Looks “Do They Give Some Youthful Drinks?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News